First American Title Opens Clear2Go Automated Title Decision Engine to Title Agents

First American Title Insurance Company, a leading provider of title insurance and settlement services and the largest subsidiary of First American Financial Corporation (NYSE: FAF), today announced that its Clear2Go automated title decision engine is now available to title agents that underwrite with First American. Clear2Go is based on the state-of-the art technology behind First American Title’s internal automated title production that has processed more than 1 million residential refinance and home equity transactions.

In today’s frenetic housing market, title agents face significant capacity challenges and demand for more rapid turn-times on title commitments, combined with a continued focus on reducing cost, enhancing accuracy and improving customer service. With Clear2Go, title agents can deliver same-day title commitments on eligible refinance or home equity transactions. The title commitments powered by Clear2Go are backed by First American’s underwriting rules and vetted against the industry’s largest and most comprehensive collection of property and title data resources, providing added peace of mind the title commitments meet First American’s quality standards. Unlike other solutions, Clear2Go was designed to meet applicable state-level title plant requirements by including title plant data obtained from First American’s unmatched title plant coverage.

“Clear2Go is another example of First American’s commitment to leadership in the digital transformation of the title and settlement industry,” said Evan M. Zanic, Agency Division President, First American Title. “Our title agent customers can benefit from proven technology that has powered our own title production, helping them reduce costs, enhance efficiency and improve their customers’ experience.”

Clear2Go automates the title search, document collection and title examination, allowing a title agent’s production staff to rapidly create a title commitment for an eligible residential refinance or home equity transaction. Several pilot tests with First American title agents have validated Clear2Go’s ability to accelerate the title production process while reducing costs and improving customer service. Clear2Go can also help title agents enhance the efficiency of their title production workflow and staff by segmenting title orders by complexity, allowing title agents to direct title orders to the appropriate staff members.

To learn more about Clear2Go or request an account, visit www.firstam.com/clear2go. For more information about First American Title, visit www.firstam.com/title.

About First American Title Insurance Company

First American Title Insurance Company, the largest subsidiary of First American Financial Corporation (NYSE: FAF), traces its history to 1889. One of the largest title insurers in the nation, the company offers title services through its direct operations and an extensive network of agents throughout the United States and abroad. First American Title provides comprehensive title insurance coverage and professional services for real estate purchases, construction, refinances and equity loans. For more information, visit www.firstam.com/title.

About First American

First American Financial Corporation (NYSE: FAF) is a leading provider of title insurance, settlement services and risk solutions for real estate transactions that traces its heritage back to 1889. First American also provides title plant management services; title and other real property records and images; valuation products and services; home warranty products; banking, trust and wealth management services; and other related products and services. With total revenue of $7.1 billion in 2020, the company offers its products and services directly and through its agents throughout the United States and abroad. In 2021, First American was named to the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For list for the sixth consecutive year. More information about the company can be found at www.firstam.com.

