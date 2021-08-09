American Software to Announce First Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results

American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMSWA), a leading provider of innovative AI-powered supply chain management and advanced retail planning solutions, today announced that it will release its First Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 financial results after the U.S. financial markets close on Wednesday August 25, 2021.

In conjunction with the release, the company will host a conference call at 5:00 pm ET to discuss its results with the investment community. A live webcast and replay of the call will be accessible via the investor relations page of American Software’s website at www.amsoftware.com/investor-relations.