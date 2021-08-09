PCTEL Reports Second Quarter Financial Results

“Our antenna business was stable and the test and measurement products continue to perform very well as we address 5G deployments and emerging public safety opportunities,” said David Neumann, PCTEL’s CEO. “We’re excited about our recent acquisition of Smarteq Wireless AB, a leading European supplier of antennas for vehicular, energy and Industrial IoT applications (“Smarteq”). Smarteq’s design wins for Industrial IoT, EV charging stations and vehicles complement our recent antenna design wins in utilities, 5G and metering. We expect market conditions and the demand for our antenna, IoT device and scanner products to improve through the year as global economies recover.”

About PCTEL

PCTEL is a leading global provider of wireless technology, including purpose-built Industrial IoT devices, antenna systems, and test and measurement solutions. Trusted by our customers for over 25 years, we solve complex wireless challenges to help organizations stay connected, transform, and grow.

PCTEL Safe Harbor Statement

This press release and our related comments in our earnings conference call contain “forward-looking statements” as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Specifically, the statements about the Company’s expectations regarding the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; our future financial performance; growth of our antenna solutions and Industrial IoT and test and measurement businesses; the impact of the acquisition of Smarteq on the Company’s ability to offer additional products, expand in the European market, and generate revenue; the impact of our transition plan for manufacturing inside and outside China; the anticipated demand for certain products including those related to public safety, Industrial IoT, 5G and intelligent transportation; and the anticipated growth of public and private wireless systems are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management’s current expectations and actual results may differ materially from those projected as a result of certain risks and uncertainties, including the disruptions to the Company’s workforce, operations, supply chain and customer demand caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and impact of the pandemic on the Company’s results of operations, financial condition and stock price; the impact of data densification and IoT on capacity and coverage demand; the impact of 5G; customer demand and growth generally in the Company’s defined market segments; the Company’s ability to integrate Smarteq, expand its European presence and benefit from additional antenna and Industrial IoT product offerings; the impact of the uncertainty regarding renewal of our lease of our Tianjin, China manufacturing premises; the impact of tariffs on certain imports from China; and the Company’s ability to grow its business and create, protect and implement new technologies and solutions. These and other risks and uncertainties are detailed in PCTEL's Securities and Exchange Commission filings. These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and PCTEL disclaims any obligation to update or revise the information contained in any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

PCTEL, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited) (in thousands, except share data) June 30, December 31, 2021 2020 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 8,425 $ 5,761 Short-term investment securities 25,002 30,582 Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $80 and $113 at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively 16,786 16,601 Inventories, net 12,391 9,984 Prepaid expenses and other assets 1,583 1,685 Total current assets 64,187 64,613 Property and equipment, net 12,390 12,505 Long-term investment securities 0 4,640 Goodwill 6,522 3,332 Intangible assets, net 1,873 0 Other noncurrent assets 2,573 2,441 TOTAL ASSETS $ 87,545 $ 87,531 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Accounts payable $ 4,723 $ 4,430 Accrued liabilities 9,454 7,316 Total current liabilities 14,177 11,746 Long-term liabilities 4,345 4,387 Total liabilities 18,522 16,133 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock, $0.001 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively, and 18,518,515 and 18,429,350 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively 19 18 Additional paid-in capital 126,791 128,250 Accumulated deficit (57,719 ) (56,888 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (68 ) 18 Total stockholders’ equity 69,023 71,398 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 87,545 $ 87,531

PCTEL, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited) (in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 REVENUES $ 21,681 $ 19,842 $ 39,388 $ 37,348 COST OF REVENUES 11,739 10,321 21,108 19,612 GROSS PROFIT 9,942 9,521 18,280 17,736 OPERATING EXPENSES: Research and development 3,221 3,070 6,416 6,099 Sales and marketing 3,388 2,397 6,151 5,539 General and administrative 3,335 2,945 6,411 5,747 Amortization of intangible assets 55 0 55 33 Restructuring expenses 60 11 60 98 Total operating expenses 10,059 8,423 19,093 17,516 OPERATING (LOSS) INCOME (117 ) 1,098 (813 ) 220 Other (expense) income, net (45 ) 102 (6 ) 300 (LOSS) INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES (162 ) 1,200 (819 ) 520 Expense for income taxes 7 8 12 16 NET (LOSS) INCOME $ (169 ) $ 1,192 $ (831 ) $ 504 Net (Loss) Income per Share: Basic $ (0.01 ) $ 0.07 $ (0.05 ) $ 0.03 Diluted $ (0.01 ) $ 0.07 $ (0.05 ) $ 0.03 Weighted Average Shares: Basic 18,241 18,159 18,158 18,180 Diluted 18,241 18,214 18,158 18,352 Cash dividend per share $ 0.055 $ 0.055 $ 0.110 $ 0.110

PCTEL, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited, in thousands) Six Months Ended June 30, . 2021 2020 Operating Activities: Net (loss) income $ (831 ) $ 504 Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 1,493 1,502 Intangible asset amortization 70 144 Stock-based compensation 1,657 1,563 Loss on disposal of property and equipment 3 7 Restructuring costs 45 (28 ) Bad debt provision (34 ) (110 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 1,260 2,065 Inventories (1,121 ) 882 Prepaid expenses and other assets 532 871 Accounts payable (630 ) 810 Income taxes payable (18 ) 16 Other accrued liabilities 624 (1,167 ) Deferred revenue 63 19 Net cash provided by operating activities 3,113 7,078 Investing Activities: Capital expenditures (1,266 ) (2,418 ) Purchase of investments (16,058 ) (26,323 ) Redemptions/maturities of short-term investments 26,278 25,781 Cash paid for acquisition, net of cash acquired (6,277 ) 0 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 2,677 (2,960 ) Financing Activities: Proceeds from issuance of common stock 418 496 Proceeds from Paycheck Protection Program Loan 0 3,500 Repayment of Paycheck Protection Program Loan 0 (3,500 ) Payment of withholding tax on stock-based compensation (782 ) (1,106 ) Principle payments on finance leases (35 ) (41 ) Purchase of common stock from repurchase program (733 ) (2,000 ) Cash dividends (2,018 ) (2,054 ) Net cash used in financing activities (3,150 ) (4,705 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 2,640 (587 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 24 (49 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 5,761 7,094 Cash and Cash Equivalents, End of Period $ 8,425 $ 6,458

PCTEL, INC. REVENUE AND GROSS PROFIT BY PRODUCT LINE (unaudited) Reconciliation of GAAP Gross Margin percentage to Non-GAAP Gross Margin Percentage ($'s in thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 Antennas and

Industrial IoT

Devices Test &

Measurement

Products Corporate Total Antennas and

Industrial IoT

Devices Test &

Measurement

Products Corporate Total REVENUES $15,562 $6,414 ($295) $21,681 $27,285 $12,619 ($516) $39,388 GROSS PROFIT $5,175 $4,834 ($67) $9,942 $8,922 $9,422 ($64) $18,280 GAAP GROSS PROFIT % 33.3% 75.4% 45.9% 32.7% 74.7% 46.4% Non-GAAP adjustments: Amortization of inventory step-up 1.8% 0.0% 1.3% 0.0% 0.0% 0.7% Amortization of intangible assets 0.1% 0.0% 0.1% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% Stock compensation expenses 0.2% 0.5% 0.3% 0.2% 0.5% 0.3% Non-GAAP GROSS PROFIT % 35.4% 75.9% 47.5% 32.9% 75.2% 47.5% Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 Antennas and

Industrial IoT

Devices Test &

Measurement

Products Corporate Total Antennas and

Industrial IoT

Devices Test &

Measurement

Products Corporate Total REVENUES $13,910 $6,118 ($186) $19,842 $25,370 $12,201 ($223) $37,348 GROSS PROFIT $4,973 $4,609 ($61) $9,521 $8,892 $8,905 ($61) $17,736 GROSS PROFIT % 35.8% 75.3% 48.0% 35.0% 73.0% 47.5% Non-GAAP adjustments: Amortization of intangible assets 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0.9% 0.3% Stock compensation expenses 0.3% 0.6% 0.4% 0.3% 0.6% 0.4% Non-GAAP GROSS PROFIT % 36.0% 76.0% 48.4% 35.3% 74.5% 48.2% The Corporate column includes the elimination of intercompany revenues between Antennas and Industrial IoT Devices and Test & Measurement Products and other licensing revenues. This schedule reconciles the Company's GAAP gross margin percentage to its Non-GAAP gross margin percentage. The Company believes that this schedule provides meaningful supplemental information to both management and investors that is indicative of the Company's core operating results and facilitates comparison of operating results across reporting periods. The adjustments on this schedule consist of amortization of intangible assets, stock compensation expenses, and the amortizaion of the inventory step-up to fair value related to the acquisition of Smarteq.

Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP Results (unaudited) (in thousands except per share information) Reconciliation of GAAP operating income (loss) to non-GAAP operating loss Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Operating Income (Loss) ($117 ) $1,098 ($813 ) $220 (a) Add: Amortization of inventory step-up to fair value 283 0 283 0 Amortization of intangible assets: -Cost of revenues 15 0 15 111 -Operating expenses 55 0 55 33 Restructuring 60 11 60 98 Stock compensation expenses: -Cost of revenues 65 74 134 146 -Research and development 140 145 282 282 -Sales & marketing 226 164 386 314 -General & administrative 608 618 855 821 Acquisition related expenses 121 0 304 0 1,573 1,012 2,374 1,805 Non-GAAP Operating Income $1,456 $2,110 $1,561 $2,025 % of revenue 6.7 % 10.6 % 4.0 % 5.4 % Reconciliation of GAAP net loss to non-GAAP net (loss) income Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net Income (Loss) ($169 ) $1,192 ($831 ) $504 Adjustments: (a) Non-GAAP adjustments to operating income (loss) 1,573 1,012 2,374 1,805 (b) Income Taxes (106 ) (169 ) (112 ) (170 ) 1,467 843 2,262 1,635 Non-GAAP Net Income $1,298 $2,035 $1,431 $2,139 Non-GAAP Income per Share: Basic $0.07 $0.11 $0.08 $0.12 Diluted $0.07 $0.11 $0.08 $0.12 Weighed Average Shares: Basic 18,241 18,159 18,158 18,180 Diluted 18,241 18,214 18,158 18,352 This schedule reconciles the Company's GAAP operating income (loss) to its non-GAAP operating income. The Company believes that presentation of this schedule provides meaningful supplemental information to both management and investors that is indicative of the Company's core operating results and facilitates comparison of operating results across reporting periods. The Company uses these non-GAAP measures when evaluating its financial results as well as for internal planning and forecasting purposes. These non-GAAP measures should not be viewed as a substitute for the Company's GAAP results. The adjustments to GAAP operating Income (Loss) (a) consist of stock compensation expense, amortization of intangible assets, amortization of the step-up to fair value of the inventory for Smarteq, and acquisition related expenses. The adjustments to GAAP Net Income (Loss) include the non-GAAP adjustments to operating income (loss) well as adjustments for (b) non-cash income tax expense.

PCTEL, INC. Reconciliation of GAAP Operating Expenses to Non-GAAP Operating expenses (unaudited) (in thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 GAAP Operating expenses 10,059 8,423 19,093 17,516 Stock compensation expenses (974 ) (927 ) (1,523 ) (1,417 ) Amortization of intangible assets (55 ) 0 (55 ) (33 ) Restructuring expenses (60 ) (11 ) (60 ) (98 ) Acquisition related expenses (121 ) 0 (304 ) 0 Non-GAAP Operating expenses 8,849 7,485 17,151 15,968 This schedule reconciles the Company's GAAP operating expenses to its Non-GAAP operating expenses. The Company believes that this schedule provides meaningful supplemental information to both management and investors that is indicative of the Company's core operating results and facilitates comparison of operating results across reporting periods. The adjustments on this schedule consist of amortization of intangible assets, stock compensation expenses, restructuring expenses, and acquisition related expenses.

PCTEL, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP operating (loss) income to Adjusted EBITDA (unaudited, in thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Operating (Loss) Income ($117 ) $1,098 ($813 ) $220 Add: Amortization of inventory step-up to fair value 283 0 283 0 Depreciation and amortization 751 754 1,493 1,502 Intangible amortization 70 0 70 144 Restructuring expenses 60 11 60 98 Stock compensation expenses 1,039 1,001 1,657 1,563 Acquisition related expenses 121 0 304 0 Adjusted EBITDA $2,207 $2,864 $3,054 $3,527 % of revenue 10.2 % 14.4 % 7.8 % 9.4 % This schedule reconciles the Company's GAAP operating income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA. The Company believes that this schedule provides meaningful supplemental information to both management and investors that is indicative of the Company's core operating results and facilitates comparison of operating results across reporting periods. The Company uses Adjusted EBITDA when evaluating its financial results as well as for internal planning and forecasting purposes. Adjusted EBITDA should not be viewed as a substitute for the Company's GAAP results. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization and extraordinary expenses. The adjustments on this schedule consist of depreciation, amortization of intangible assets, stock compensation expenses, the amortization of inventory step up to fair value, restructuring and acquisition related expenses.

