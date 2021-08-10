Citi Trends Sets Date for Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRN) today announced plans to release its earnings for the second quarter of 2021 before the market opens on Tuesday, August 24, 2021. Citi Trends will host a conference call on the same day at 9:00 a.m. ET. The number to call for the live interactive teleconference is (303) 223-0120. A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available until August 31, 2021, by dialing (402) 977-9140 and entering the passcode, 21996408.

The live broadcast of Citi Trends' conference call will be available online at the Company's website, www.cititrends.com, under the Investor Relations section, on August 24, 2021, beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. The online replay will follow shortly after the call and will be available for one year.