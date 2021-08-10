checkAd

Citi Trends Sets Date for Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
10.08.2021, 12:45  |  20   |   |   

Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRN) today announced plans to release its earnings for the second quarter of 2021 before the market opens on Tuesday, August 24, 2021. Citi Trends will host a conference call on the same day at 9:00 a.m. ET. The number to call for the live interactive teleconference is (303) 223-0120. A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available until August 31, 2021, by dialing (402) 977-9140 and entering the passcode, 21996408.

The live broadcast of Citi Trends' conference call will be available online at the Company's website, www.cititrends.com, under the Investor Relations section, on August 24, 2021, beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. The online replay will follow shortly after the call and will be available for one year.

During the conference call, the Company may discuss and answer questions concerning business and financial developments and trends that have occurred after quarter-end. The Company’s responses to questions, as well as other matters discussed during the conference call, may contain or constitute information that has not been disclosed previously.

About Citi Trends

Citi Trends, Inc. is a growing specialty value retailer of apparel, accessories and home trends for way less spend primarily for African American and Latinx families in the United States. The Company operates over 585 stores located in 33 states. Citi Trends’ website address is www.cititrends.com. CTRN-G

Wertpapier


Disclaimer

