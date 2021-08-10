Verint is Expanding its Cloud Platform Capabilities to Help Brands Accelerate Digital-First Customer Engagement

The acquisition will expand Verint’s robust support for digital customer engagement with connections to most of the commonly used messaging channels, including Apple Business Chat, Facebook Messenger, Twitter, WhatsApp, and more. Conversocial helps leading brands such as Google, Sephora, British Airways, and Hertz build and scale relationships via the personal touch and convenience of social messaging.

Verint (NASDAQ: VRNT), The Customer Engagement Company, today announced the expansion of the digital-first capabilities of its cloud platform through the acquisition of Conversocial. With this expansion, Verint’s market-leading conversational AI provides brands the ability to orchestrate customer journeys with a connected experience across their channels of choice.

In recent years, customer conversations have shifted from public social channels to one-to-one personalized messaging and brands are increasingly looking for ways to turn messaging into a strategic commerce and care channel for customer experience advantage. According to Dan Miller, lead analyst at Opus Research, “For more than a decade, Conversocial helped brands add social networks and messaging platforms to their marketing and customer support channels. Verint’s clients will now benefit from the combined companies' demonstrated ability to offer AI-infused self-service and assisted service to digital-first customers.”

With the Verint Cloud Platform, brands are able to accelerate digital-first strategies:

Deploy a wide set of conversational channels

Use Conversational AI to automate personalized communications on the customer’s channel of choice

Orchestrate customer journeys across channels of choice

Connect AI-powered knowledge management across all channels

Capture conversation, interaction, and experience data from all channels and apply advanced analytics to balance operating cost and customer experience

“Supporting Boundless Customer Engagement that goes beyond traditional care channels, we are reimagining what it means to be The Customer Engagement Company for a digital-first world,” says Verint’s Celia Fleischaker, chief marketing officer. “Adding new conversational AI and messaging channels to our digital engagement portfolio is another step in this direction and we welcome the Conversocial employees to Verint.”

“We help brands deliver better customer experiences over messaging channels, while improving brand efficiency and customer satisfaction,” says Conversocial’s Ido Bornstein-Hacohen, CEO. “We are excited to join forces with Verint, a leader in customer engagement to help organizations achieve their digital-first strategies.”

Transaction Details

Verint has agreed to acquire Conversocial, which has approximately 80 employees with offices in New York and London, for $50 million in cash, subject to certain closing adjustments. The acquisition is expected to close in Verint’s third fiscal quarter, subject to customary closing conditions including the receipt of required regulatory clearances.

About Verint

Verint (Nasdaq: VRNT) helps the world’s most iconic brands – including over 85 of the Fortune 100 companies – build enduring customer relationships by connecting work, data and experiences across the enterprise. The Verint Customer Engagement portfolio draws on the latest advancements in AI and analytics, an open cloud architecture, and The Science of Customer Engagement to help customers close The Engagement Capacity Gap.

Verint. The Customer Engagement Company. Learn more at Verint.com.

