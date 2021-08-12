checkAd

MLP SE H1: MLP continues growth course

H1: MLP continues growth course

  • At EUR 31.4 million after the first six months of the year, EBIT is significantly above the previous year's level (H1 2020: EUR 18.8 million, H1 2019: EUR 12.2 million); an increase was also recorded in the second quarter to EUR 9.6 million (Q2 2020: EUR 8.1 million) despite opposing effects
  • H1: Total revenue up 17 percent to a new record high of EUR 421.8 million (H1 2020: EUR 359.0 million)
  • Revenue increases recorded in all fields of consulting, above all real estate brokerage (up 39 percent) and wealth management (up 33 percent) - assets under management surpass the EUR 50 billion mark for the first time at EUR 51.4 billion (March 31, 2021: EUR 48.2 billion)
  • Forecast for 2021: Upper end of the communicated EBIT corridor of EUR 55 to 61 million anticipated
  • MLP confirms its 2022 planning (EBIT between EUR 75 and 85 million)

Wiesloch, August 12, 2021 - The MLP Group was able to continue the growth trend it has enjoyed over the past quarters and increased total revenue by 17 percent in the first half of 2021 to its highest ever level of EUR 421.8 million. In the second quarter, revenue was up 21 percent. This is the strongest growth in a quarter since the realignment of MLP starting in 2005. MLP recorded growth across all fields of consulting. An important contribution to this positive development in particular made real estate brokerage with an increase of 39 percent in the first six months and wealth management with an increase of 33 percent. As an important key figure, assets under management in the MLP Group rose once again and reached a new all-time high of EUR 51.4 billion. Old-age provision, which recorded a decline last year due to the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, showed a 12 percent increase to EUR 88.2 million in the first half of the year. At EUR 31.4 million, earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) are again significantly higher than in previous years. Despite several opposing effects, this figure also recorded an increase in the second quarter from EUR 8.1 million to EUR 9.6 million. In light of the successful development in the first half of the year, MLP now expects to reach the upper end of the forecast EBIT range of EUR 55 to 61 million for the full year.

