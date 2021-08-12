checkAd

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. Announces Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Results Release Date, Webcast and Conference Call

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE: BBW), today announced that the Company will report second quarter fiscal year 2021 results for the period ended July 31, 2021, on Thursday, August 26, 2021, prior to the opening of trading on the New York Stock Exchange. The Company will host its quarterly investor conference call to discuss the results at 9 a.m. ET on the same day.

The dial-in number for the live conference call is (201) 493-6780 (toll/international) or (877) 407-3982 (toll free). The access code is Build-A-Bear. The live Internet broadcast may be accessed at the Company’s investor relations website, http://IR.buildabear.com. The call is expected to conclude by 10 a.m. ET.

A replay of the conference call will be available via the internet and telephone. The replay of the conference call webcast will be available at the investor relations website for one year. A telephone replay will be available beginning at approximately 12 p.m. ET on August 26, 2021, until 11:59 p.m. ET on September 2, 2021. The telephone replay is available by calling (412) 317-6671 (toll/international) or (844) 512-2921 (toll free). The access code is 13722087.

About Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc.:

Build-A-Bear is a multi-generational global brand focused on its mission to “add a little more heart to life” appealing to a wide array of consumer groups who enjoy the personal expression in making their own “furry friends” to celebrate and commemorate life moments. Nearly 500 interactive brick-and-mortar retail locations operated through a variety of formats provide guests of all ages a hands-on entertaining experience, which often fosters a lasting and emotional brand connection. The company also offers an engaging e-commerce/digital purchasing experience called the “Bear-Builder” at www.buildabear.com. In addition, extending its brand power beyond retail, Build-A-Bear Entertainment, a subsidiary of Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc., is dedicated to creating engaging content for kids and adults that fulfills the company’s mission, while the company also offers products at wholesale and in non-plush consumer categories via licensing agreements with leading manufacturers. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE: BBW) posted total revenue of $255.3 million in fiscal 2020. For more information, visit the Investor Relations section of buildabear.com.

