Stratus Properties Inc. Announces New Development Plans for Magnolia Place, an H-E-B Grocery Shadow-Anchored, Mixed-Use Project in Magnolia, Texas

Stratus Properties Inc. (NASDAQ: STRS) (“Stratus” or the “Company”) today announced its new project development plans, and on August 12, 2021, completed construction financing for the first phase of development of Magnolia Place, an H-E-B, LP (“H-E-B”) grocery shadow-anchored, mixed-use project in Magnolia, Texas.

Rendering of Magnolia Place (Photo: Business Wire)

William H. Armstrong III, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Stratus, stated, “We are pleased to announce that we have completed financing for the first phase of development of Magnolia Place, one of our projects in the Houston area. In response to the increased demand for residential properties throughout Texas, we have increased the residential component in the new development plans for this project. We continue to evaluate a sale of the land for the single-family residential component, and we look forward to further enhancing the value of this property for our shareholders.”

Magnolia Place is currently planned to consist of 4 retail buildings totaling approximately 35,000 square feet, 5 retail pad sites to be sold or ground leased, 194 single-family lots and approximately 500 multi-family units. Earlier this month we began construction on the first phase of development, which is expected to consist of 2 retail buildings totaling approximately 19,000 square feet, all 5 pad sites, and the road, utility and drainage infrastructure necessary to support the entire development. H-E-B recently began construction on its 95,000-square-foot grocery store on an adjoining 18-acre site owned by H-E-B.

Financing for the first phase of development of Magnolia Place was completed on August 12, 2021, when Magnolia East 149, L.L.C., a subsidiary of Stratus (“Magnolia East”), entered into a construction loan agreement with Veritex Community Bank, which provides for a three-year construction loan in the amount of approximately $14.8 million secured by the project. The remaining estimated project costs are being funded by equity contributed to Magnolia East by Stratus. Stratus provided a completion guaranty and 25-percent-limited-payment guaranty.

