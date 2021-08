WWE Announces 30+ Additional Live Events For 2021

- Friday, October 1: SmackDown- Smoothie King Center in New Orleans

- Saturday, October 2: Supershow – Coliseo de Puerto Rico in San Juan, PR

- Sunday, October 3: Supershow – Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky.

- Monday, October 4: Raw – Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn.

- Friday, October 15: SmackDown – Toyota Arena in Ontario, Calif.

- Saturday, October 16: Supershow - Rio Rancho Events Center in Rio Rancho, N.M.

- Sunday, October 17: Supershow - Don Haskins Center in El Paso, TX

- Monday, October 18: Raw - Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif.

- Friday, October 22: SmackDown - INTRUST Bank Arena in Wichita, Kan.

- Monday, October 25: Raw – Toyota Center in Houston

- Friday, October 29: SmackDown – Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza in Wilkes Barre, Pa.

- Monday, November 1: Raw - Dunkin Donuts Center in Providence, R.I.

- Monday, November 8: Raw - KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky.

- Friday, November 12: SmackDown – Scope Arena in Norfolk, Va.

- Monday, November 15: Raw – Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis

- Friday, November 19: SmackDown – XL Center in Hartford, Conn.

- Saturday, November 20: Supershow – War Memorial Arena in Syracuse, N.Y.

- Sunday, November 21: Survivor Series – Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.

- Monday, November 22: Raw – Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.

- Saturday, November 27: Supershow – Berglund Center Coliseum in Roanoke, Va,

- Sunday, November 28: Supershow – Charleston Coliseum in Charleston, W. Va.

- Monday, November 29: Raw – Brand New UBS Arena at Belmont Park (Long Island, N.Y.)

- Saturday, December 4: Supershow – Bert Ogden Arena in Edinburg, TX

- Sunday, December 5: Supershow – American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, TX

- Monday, December 6: Raw – FedExForum in Memphis, Tenn.

- Friday, December 10: SmackDown – Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland

- Saturday, December 11: SuperShow – Dow Events Center in Saginaw, Mich.

- Sunday, December 12: WWE PPV – Allstate Arena in Chicago

- Monday, December 13: Raw – Resch Center in Green Bay, Wis.

- Friday, December 17: SmackDown – Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minn.

- Saturday, December 18: Supershow – BMO Harris Bank Center in Rockford, Ill.

- Sunday, December 19: Supershow – Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, IA

- Monday, December 20: Raw – Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee

- Friday, December 31: SmackDown – Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C.

