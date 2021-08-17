checkAd

Stevia Corp. Settles $1,250,000 Principal Amount of a Toxic Senior Convertible Debenture with Institutional Investor for Restricted Stock

Autor: Accesswire
17.08.2021, 12:00  |  27   |   |   

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 17, 2021 / Stevia Corp. (OTC PINK:STEV) ('Stevia Corp' or the 'Company'), a farm management company and healthcare company focused on the commercial development of products that support a healthy lifestyle …

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 17, 2021 / Stevia Corp. (OTC PINK:STEV) ('Stevia Corp' or the 'Company'), a farm management company and healthcare company focused on the commercial development of products that support a healthy lifestyle announced today that it has settled $1,250,000 principal amount of a toxic senior convertible debenture for 37,500,000 restricted shares. The company has estimated that the principal amount, unpaid interest and late fees that was owed to the institutional investor was in excess of $3,000,000. The settlement document contains no adjustments or typical true-up terms, and the settlement is firm pursuant to the issuance of 37,500,000 restricted shares.

The company also announced that it has settled a debenture in the principal amount of $150,000 for 2,500,000 restricted shares. The settlement document contains no adjustments or typical true-up terms, and the settlement is firm pursuant to the issuance of 2,500,000 restricted shares.

The company also announced that it has settled a promissory note in the principal amount of $100,000 for 1,500,000 restricted shares. The settlement document contains no adjustments or typical true-up terms, and the settlement is firm pursuant to the issuance of 1,500,000 restricted shares.

Stevia Corp. has two other debt documents that were entered into by the company more than 6 years ago. One convertible promissory note, dated March 15, 2013 was in the principal amount of $220,436.36. The note was convertible into common stock at 25 cents per share. The company has attempted to reach the institutional note holder which doesn't appear to be in business. As a result, and because of the time elapsed between the current date and the maturity of the convertible promissory note, the company will be seeking a legal opinion which if issued, will allow it to write off the entire note and unpaid interest from the balance sheet. The company believes the legal opinion will be issued.

Finally, the company was a signatory to a convertible debenture dated February 7, 2014 in the principal amount of $80,000. The debenture was convertible into common stock at significantly higher prices than the current stock price of Stevia Corp. as of the closing price on August 16, 2021. Because of the time elapsed between the current date and the maturity date of the convertible debenture, the company will be seeking a legal opinion which if issued, will allow it to write off the entire note from the balance sheet due to the expiration of the statute of limitations. Pursuant to conversations that the company has had with the debenture holder's counsel, the holder of the debenture appears to dispute that the statute of limitations has expired on the $80,000 debenture.

Seite 1 von 2
Stevia Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Stevia Corp. Settles $1,250,000 Principal Amount of a Toxic Senior Convertible Debenture with Institutional Investor for Restricted Stock NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 17, 2021 / Stevia Corp. (OTC PINK:STEV) ('Stevia Corp' or the 'Company'), a farm management company and healthcare company focused on the commercial development of products that support a healthy lifestyle …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Optec International and Its Subsidiary, Weshield, See Over 100% Increase in PPE Orders Over ...
Cboe Vest Launches the First Bitcoin Strategy Mutual Fund with Managed Volatility
Spark Power Builds Momentum Throughout Quarter; Optimistic About Second Half Performance
Naked Brand Group Announces Virtual Format Change for 2021 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
Austpro To List on Neo Exchange in Connection With Defi Ventures Reverse Takeover
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Announces Progress Toward Planned CEO Transition
QOEG Announces B2B Partnership with Nova Pathway Immigration
OneSoft Solutions to Present at the SNN Network Summer Virtual Event on Wednesday, August 18, 2021, ...
CORRECTION: Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Announces Progress Toward Planned CEO Transition
Murchison Confirms Widespread Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Surface Mineralization at Its PYC Target with ...
Titel
Petroteq Energy Announces Sale of Additional Load of Oil
Support.com Provides Update on Merger Transaction Process
Jumia Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Bird River Resources Inc. and Faraday Energy Inc. Announce the Extension of the Proposed Business ...
Yunhong CTI Ltd. Announces Agreement to Sell its Flexo Universal Business
Management Update
Adcore Revenue Increases 250% YoY for Second Quarter 2021
ZincX Resources Announces Commencement of Trading on the OTCQB Market
Empower Clinics Provides Corporate Update On National Clinic Expansion
HIVE Blockchain Orders 1,800 High Performance Miners From Bitmain and Provides Biweekly Status ...
Titel
Network-1 Announces Settlement of Patent Litigation With Hewlett Packard
Nuinsco’s El Sid Gold Project Achieves Two Milestones with Receipt of Environmental Permit and ...
Petroteq Energy Announces Sale of Additional Load of Oil
Support.com Provides Update on Merger Transaction Process
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Nationally Recognized Solar Engineering Completes a Second Feasibility ...
Six Advisers With Focus Firms Named to the 2021 List of Australia's Top 100 Financial Advisers
INCC Completes Acquisition of SoundTech AI, Inc.
HIVE Blockchain Announces Late Filing of Annual Financial Statements
Komo Plant-Based Foods Appoints Plant-Based Veteran Sherrie Bobojevic to Advisory Board
Linde Declares Dividend in Third Quarter 2021
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
16.08.21Stevia Corp. Reports Approval of OTCIQ Application Which Will Allow the Company to Begin Uploading Financial Statements to Attain Current Status at OTC Markets
Accesswire | Analysen