checkAd

ACI Worldwide Joins the Fuels Institute

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
17.08.2021, 14:00  |  17   |   |   

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ: ACIW), a leading global provider of real-time digital payment software and solutions, today announced it has joined the Fuels Institute, a nonprofit dedicated to evaluating issues affecting the vehicles and fuels markets. The Fuels Institute was founded by NACS, the leading global trade association dedicated to advancing convenience and fuel retailing.

ACI has also become part of the Institute’s Electric Vehicle (EV) Council. As the U.S. sees greater EV adoption, the EV Council is helping all participants in this ecosystem prepare for the surge in electric fuel.

ACI serves some of the country’s largest and most innovative fuel and convenience merchants, which utilize ACI Omni-Commerce, a secure, flexible omni-channel payments solution that allows them to enable new consumer journeys and payment experiences, while controlling costs and improving security.

“We are excited to welcome a global payments leader like ACI to the Fuels Institute,” said John Eichberger, executive director, Fuels Institute. “As EV infrastructure expands and hundreds of thousands of EV charging stations expect to deploy across the country, payments are a critically important factor for retailers, and organizations like ACI will help ready the industry for this evolution.”

“ACI delivers merchants a hassle-free fueling and convenience experience with instant, secure in-store, mobile and pay-at-the-pump payment options,” said Debbie Guerra, executive vice president, ACI Worldwide. “As the EV market continues its rapid ascent, merchants will see greater opportunities for growth in the form of additional consumer purchases. We have a long and successful track record serving the fuel industry, and we look forward to joining the Fuels Institute—alongside many of our customers and partners—contributing our insights and expertise.”

While there is growing demand, mass EV adoption will occur as advancements in capacity and infrastructure are made.

  • Drivers require a network of convenient quick-charge stations, and while there are approximately 41,400 EV charging stations in the U.S., less than 5,000 are quick-charge stations (Department of Energy).
  • The presidential administration is prioritizing a national EV charging network, promising to have at least 500,000 devices installed across the U.S. by 2030. Many fuel and convenience merchants have plans in place to be part of this network, already installing charging stations in early adoption areas. Recently, 7-Eleven announced plans to install 500 EV charging ports at 250 locations by the end of 2022.
  • Seven percent of U.S. adults indicated they currently drive an EV or hybrid vehicle, and thirty-nine percent said they were at least somewhat likely to purchase an EV for their next car (Pew Research Center survey).

For additional insights into solutions and strategies for fuel and convenience merchants, please read our latest research paper: https://go.aciworldwide.com/MercatorPaper.html.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide is a global software company that provides mission-critical real-time payment solutions to corporations. Customers use our proven, scalable and secure solutions to process and manage digital payments, enable omni-commerce payments, present and process bill payments, and manage fraud and risk. We combine our global footprint with local presence to drive the real-time digital transformation of payments and commerce.

Copyright ACI Worldwide, Inc. 2021

ACI, ACI Worldwide, ACI Payments, Inc., ACI Pay, Speedpay and all ACI product/solution names are trademarks or registered trademarks of ACI Worldwide, Inc., or one of its subsidiaries, in the United States, other countries or both. Other parties’ trademarks referenced are the property of their respective owners.

ACI Worldwide Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ACI Worldwide Joins the Fuels Institute ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ: ACIW), a leading global provider of real-time digital payment software and solutions, today announced it has joined the Fuels Institute, a nonprofit dedicated to evaluating issues affecting the vehicles and fuels markets. The …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Pfizer Prices $1.0 Billion Sustainability Bond
Almonty Announces the Filing of Its Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements ...
Arcimoto Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
Microvast Reports Fiscal 2021 Second Quarter Results
Europcar Mobility Group: Statement on the Total Number of Shares and Voting Rights as of July 31, 2021
Sea Limited Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Syniverse, The Leading Provider of Mission-Critical Mobile Platforms for Carriers and Enterprises, ...
Philip Morris International Enters Tender Period with Vectura Shareholders Following Unanimous ...
Titel
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
Wish Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
FDA Approves Merck’s Hypoxia-Inducible Factor-2 Alpha (HIF-2α) Inhibitor WELIREG (belzutifan) ...
Palantir Reports 49% Revenue Growth; US Commercial Revenue Up 90% Y/Y
Sesen Bio Strengthens Executive Leadership Team as the Company Approaches the Potential Approval ...
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
Desktop Metal to Acquire ExOne, Cementing Its Leadership in Additive Manufacturing for Mass ...
Cloudflare, Inc. Announces Upsize and Pricing of Offering of $1.125 Billion of 0% Convertible ...
Titel
Tractor Supply Company Honors 2021 Top Vendor Partners
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
Palantir Announces Date of Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
13:00 UhrACI Worldwide Announces 2021 Innovation Award Winners, Recognizing Global Digital Payments Innovation
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
16.08.21ACI Worldwide and PayPal Deliver Digital Wallet Options for Bill Payments
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
12.08.21Travel and Ticketing Sectors Drive Growth of Global eCommerce Transactions by 15 Percent in First Half of 2021, According to New Data from ACI Worldwide
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
05.08.21ACI Worldwide Strengthens Strategic Alliance with Microsoft to Deliver Payments Platform in the Cloud
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
05.08.21ACI Worldwide, Inc. Reports Financial Results for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
22.07.21ACI Worldwide, Inc. To Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten