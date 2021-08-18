Halberd Corp. VITA-SHIELD-MAX(TM) Available - Buy Now!

checkAd

JACKSON CENTER, PA / ACCESSWIRE / August 18, 2021 / Halberd Corporation's (OTC PINK:HALB) Nutraceutical product, Vita-Shield-MaxTM is now available on www.vitashieldmax.com. Vita-Shield-MaxTM is a specially formulated Nutraceutical to help maintain a healthy immune system.

JACKSON CENTER, PA / ACCESSWIRE / August 18, 2021 / Halberd Corporation's (OTC PINK:HALB) Nutraceutical product, Vita-Shield-MaxTM is now available on www.vitashieldmax.com. Vita-Shield-MaxTM is a specially formulated Nutraceutical to help maintain a healthy immune system.

William A. Hartman, Halberd's Chairman, President & CEO, stated, "Halberd Corporation's scientists put extensive research into the precise formulation of this neutraceutical product designed specifically to maintain a healthy immune system based on publications, including numerous medical articles and immune bio-scientificresearch. As published earlier, these articles have been compiled into a single 120-page document for convenience. The release of Halberd's Immune Support is timely, coinciding with the resurgence of Covid, in mutant forms prompting many to seek immediate potential immunity support via booster shot alternatives. We believe that our VITA-SHIELD-MAXTM nutraceutical is a quality product at a reasonable price that meets the market demands. Halberd Corporation is committed to meeting total medical needs, including the creation of a new Nutraceutical Division of our company and via our continuing research with two State University partners and a private firm into finding potential effective treatments for Covid, Alzheimer's Disease, PTSD, and Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy and other diseases."

For more information please contact:
William A. Hartman
w.hartman@halberdcorporation.com;
support@halberdcorporation.com
http://www.halberdcorporation.com
Twitter:@HalberdC

About Halberd Corporation.
Halberd Corporation (OTC PINK:HALB), is a publicly traded company on the OTC Market, and is in full compliance with OTC Market reporting requirements. It holds the exclusive worldwide rights to several patent- and PCT-pending extracorporeal treatments for COVID-19 and other medical maladies: Halberd also holds the exclusive rights to the underlying granted U.S. Patent 9,216,386 and U.S. Patent 8,758,287.

Safe Harbor Notice
Certain statements contained herein are "forward-looking statements" (as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). The Companies caution that statements, and assumptions made in this news release constitute forward-looking statements and makes no guarantee of future performance. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the time statements are made. These statements may address issues that involve significant risks, uncertainties, estimates made by management. Actual results could differ materially from current projections or implied results. The Companies undertake no obligation to revise these statements following the date of this news release.

Investor caution/added risk for investors in companies claiming involvement in COVID-19 initiatives -
On April 8, 2020, SEC Chairman Jay Clayton and William Hinman, the Director of the Division of Corporation Finance, issued a joint public statement on the importance of disclosure during the COVID-19 crisis.

The SEC and Self-Regulatory Organizations are targeting public companies that claim to have products, treatment or other strategies with regard to COVID-19.

The ultimate impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's operations is unknown and will depend on future developments, which are highly uncertain and cannot be predicted with confidence, including the duration of the COVID-19 outbreak. Additionally, new information may emerge concerning the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic, and any additional preventative and protective actions that governments, or the Company, may direct, which may result in an extended period of continued business disruption, reduced customer traffic and reduced operations. Any resulting financial impact cannot be reasonably estimated at this time.

We further caution investors that our primary focus and goal is to battle this pandemic for the good of the world. As such, it is possible that we may find it necessary to make disclosures which are consistent with that goal, but which may be adverse to the pecuniary interests of the Company and of its shareholders.

SOURCE: Halberd Corporation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/660247/Halberd-Corp-VITA-SHIELD-MAXTM-Avail ...

16.08.21Halberd’s Disease Elimination Technology R&D at Youngstown State University (YSU) Draws Attention of CBS Affiliate WKBN
Accesswire | Analysen
11.08.21Halberd Corporation Adds Blood-Borne Disease Treatment Capability With Addition Of Noted Nephrologist
Accesswire | Analysen
09.08.21Halberd Corporation's VITA-SHIELD-MAX(TM) Immunity Support Product Shipped
Accesswire | Analysen
28.07.21Halberd Corporation Successfully Establishes Disease Eradication Proof-of-Concept - "Never Before Accomplished"
Accesswire | Analysen
22.07.21Halberd Corp. Advances the Elimination of Antigens Present in Alzheimer’s Disease & PTSD/Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy
Accesswire | Analysen