Cornerstone’s Focus on Accelerating Innovation Gains Industry Attention

IDC MarketScape, a premier vendor assessment tool, named Cornerstone a leader in four Worldwide Integrated Talent Management Vendor Assessment reports, including those for Learning Management 1 , Talent Management 2 , Performance Management 3 and Compensation Management 4 . Using a rigorous scoring methodology, IDC MarketScape looks beyond market share to provide a clear framework comparing the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors for each vendor.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSOD) today announced a series of industry accolades for leadership and innovation in HR technology with solutions that enable organizations to advance skills transformation initiatives, intelligently apply AI to improve insight and efficiency, and elevate content engagement and personalization. Leveraging this momentum, Cornerstone is actively preparing to launch further advancements of its HR tech innovation that empower people to build skills, grow and align with business goals to achieve collective success.

"A few of Cornerstone's strengths include a large and highly skilled R&D team and strong support for skills-based talent management," said Lisa Rowan, research vice president, HR, talent, & learning strategies, IDC. "In addition, Cornerstone possesses a strong track record and depth in the learning and development marketplace."

Global analyst firm Fosway Group named Cornerstone as a Strategic Leader for Learning Systems for the 8th consecutive year. Following this recognition, Fosway then named Cornerstone a Strategic Challenger in the Fosway 9-Grid for Talent Acquisition, distinguishing Cornerstone’s talent acquisition solutions, Cornerstone Recruiting and TalentLink, for their ability to attract and retain top talent in today’s highly competitive job market.

Cornerstone has also been recognized for its advancements in skills and AI, which are at the forefront of innovation within the HR industry. Lighthouse Research and Advisory released its annual HR Tech Awards and named the Cornerstone Skills Graph the Best Advance in Practical AI. The Cornerstone Skills Graph is an AI-powered skills engine that is built directly into the company’s portfolio of products and matches skills, learning content and job roles across a business so leaders and their people can predict, prepare for and quickly respond to dynamic business changes.