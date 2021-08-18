checkAd

FOX Weather Names Correspondents Ahead of Fall Launch

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
18.08.2021, 16:38  |  26   |   |   

FOX Weather, FOX News Media’s new AVOD streaming weather service launching this fall, has signed three reporters and five multimedia journalists, announced Sharri Berg, president of the platform. Correspondents Nicole Valdes, Steve Bender and Max Gorden will provide live, breaking news coverage on developing weather events from around the country alongside multimedia journalists Will Nunley, Robert Ray, Katie Byrne, Mitti Hicks and Hunter Davis.

In making the announcement, Berg said, “We are excited to welcome this group of first-rate journalists to the FOX Weather team. Their specialized skills in meteorology, in-depth reporting and storm chasing will be an important component of our coverage as we launch and grow the platform.”

Nicole Valdes will serve as a field correspondent based out of Nashville, Tennessee. Valdes joins the platform after a stint as a reporter at KNXV-TV, the ABC affiliate in Phoenix, Arizona, where she was nominated for a Rocky Mountain Emmy award for her investigative journalism. Prior to her time in Phoenix, Valdes covered hurricanes and other major weather events for CBS affiliate WINK-TV in Fort Myers, Florida. Notably, while there, she reported live from the scene during a 7,200-acre wildfire that engulfed Collier County in 2018, and covered Hurricane Irma in 2017.

Steve Bender joins FOX Weather as a Miami based reporter. Most recently, he served as the morning meteorologist at KRNV-TV, the NBC affiliate in Reno, Nevada where he covered major weather events since 2018, including the recent California wildfires. Previously, he anchored a morning news program in Shreveport, Louisiana at NBC affiliate KTAL-TV and served as an evening meteorologist in Greenville, Mississippi at the ABC/FOX affiliate WABG-TV. Throughout his career, he has covered a number of natural disasters, including Hurricanes Michael, Florence and Dorian.

Max Gorden will serve as a Los Angeles based field correspondent covering the West Coast. Previously, he served as a reporter and multimedia journalist at CBS affiliate KPHO-TV in Phoenix, Arizona where he worked for the past three years. Prior to that, Gorden was a multimedia journalist at WAOW-TV, the ABC affiliate in Wausau, Wisconsin before moving to Austin, Texas as a reporter for Spectrum Cable News.

In addition, FOX Weather announced five multimedia journalists who will be reporting for the platform this fall. Nationally recognized storm chaser Will Nunley joins FOX Weather in this capacity based in Nashville, along with veteran reporter Robert Ray who is returning to FOX News Media as a multimedia journalist and storm specialist based out of Atlanta where he was a freelance reporter for The Weather Channel. Katie Byrne joins FOX Weather as a multimedia journalist based in Philadelphia while Mitti Hicks joins in the same capacity based in New Orleans, LA and Hunter Davis will be stationed in Oklahoma City, OK in the same position. Byrne, Hicks and Davis were all part of FOX News Media’s Multimedia Reporter training program, which is run by Berg.

FOX News Media operates the FOX News Channel (FNC), FOX Business Network (FBN), FOX News Digital, FOX News Audio, FOX News Books, the direct-to-consumer digital streaming services FOX Nation and FOX News International and the AVOD platform FOX Weather. Currently the number one network in all of cable, FNC has also been the most watched television news channel for more than 19 consecutive years, while FBN currently ranks among the top business channels on cable. Owned by FOX Corporation, FOX News Media reaches 200 million people each month.

Fox Registered (B) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

FOX Weather Names Correspondents Ahead of Fall Launch FOX Weather, FOX News Media’s new AVOD streaming weather service launching this fall, has signed three reporters and five multimedia journalists, announced Sharri Berg, president of the platform. Correspondents Nicole Valdes, Steve Bender and Max …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Tilray Acquires Majority Position in Amended MedMen Convertible Notes
MedMen Announces Backstopped US$100M Equity Investment Led by Serruya Private Equity to Fund ...
NanoVibronix Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Stockholders Held Today
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) on Behalf of ...
Brian Krolicki Appointed Chairman of Faraday Future’s Board of Directors
NextGen Healthcare Announces Two New Directors to Join the Board and the Retirement of Director ...
Retractable Technologies, Inc. Reports $36.1 Million in Operating Income for the First Six Months ...
Nexstar Media Inc. Television Stations Receive Two National Edward R. Murrow Awards for Outstanding ...
PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Prices Public Offering of 6.75% Series C Cumulative Redeemable ...
Hibbett Announces Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Webcast Details
Titel
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
Wish Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
FDA Approves Merck’s Hypoxia-Inducible Factor-2 Alpha (HIF-2α) Inhibitor WELIREG (belzutifan) ...
Palantir Reports 49% Revenue Growth; US Commercial Revenue Up 90% Y/Y
Virpax Pharmaceuticals Receives FDA Response and Guidance on MMS019
Desktop Metal to Acquire ExOne, Cementing Its Leadership in Additive Manufacturing for Mass ...
DEADLINE: Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the Oatly Group AB Class Action Lawsuit ...
Titel
Tractor Supply Company Honors 2021 Top Vendor Partners
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Palantir Announces Date of Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
05.08.21FOX News Channel Names Jacqui Heinrich White House Correspondent and Aishah Hasnie Congressional Correspondent
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
04.08.21FOX Business Network to Debut New Primetime Programming Slate on September 20th
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
27.07.21FOX News Channel Reigns as Top-Rated Network in Both Total Day and Primetime Viewers in All of Basic Cable in July
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
19.07.21FOX News Digital Claims Number One Spot in Multiplatform Minutes and Multiplatform Views During Second Quarter
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten