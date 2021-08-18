checkAd

SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT The Schall Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Koninklijke Philips N.V. and Encourages Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, reminds investors of a class action lawsuit against Koninklijke Philips N.V. (“Philips” or “the Company”) (NYSE: PHG) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's securities between February 25, 2020 and June 11, 2021, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before October 15, 2021.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Philips failed to maintain appropriate product manufacturing controls and processes. The Company’s Bi-Level PAP and CPAP devices were made with hazardous materials as a result of this failure. The Company’s revenues from these products were likely to suffer. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading. When the market learned the truth about Philips, investors suffered damages.

Join the case to recover your losses.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

