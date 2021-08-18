Skyline Champion Corporation Honored as Industry Leader With Three Manufactured Housing Institute Excellence in Home Design Awards

“Delivering great homes, and a great experience for our customers are core to our operating principles, these MHI awards reflect that commitment. That starts with listening to and engaging our customers, to design and deliver, purpose-built homes. said Mark Yost, President and CEO of Skyline Champion Corporation. “We humbly appreciate this recognition on behalf of our team of employees, distributors, and suppliers. We are inspired to bring even more customers and communities, innovations and new experiences that further expand factory-built housing.”

The Manufactured Housing Institute (MHI) recognized Skyline Champion as an industry leader with three 2021 MHI Excellence in Manufactured and Modular Home Design awards. These awards demonstrate excellence in design, quality, and innovation across Skyline Champion’s portfolio of brands.

Skyline Champion earned 2021 MHI awards in the following categories:

Manufactured Home Design – Multi-Section

The Odyssey, a Champion model built in Topeka, Indiana, is a three-bedroom, two-bath, multi-section ranch home. Odyssey’s 1,813 square-foot open design begins with a contemporary living room featuring a built-in entertainment center with floating cabinets and shiplap accents.

The unique cooking station is equipped with stainless steel Whirlpool appliances including a wall oven/microwave combo with smart home technology, side-by-side refrigerator, and island range. The home also includes a cozy dining room with modern electric fireplace and offers multiple floorplan configurations to accommodate an additional bedroom or home office.

Take a Virtual Tour of the Odyssey

Manufactured Home Design – Single-Section

The Diamond D1662C, a Champion model built in Mansfield, Texas, is an 819 square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath, single-section home. The packaged home brings an elevated number of finishes and conveniences not found in most manufactured housing, such as, a 6/12 roof pitch, Galvalume metal roof, Trex composite decking, and clerestory dormer with transom windows.

Inside the home, a built-in floating entertainment center provides storage and room for a large TV while a wooden plank beam extends through the vault in the living room.

Take a Virtual Tour of the Diamond D1662C

Modular Housing Design

Built under the Skyline Champion Excel brand in Liverpool, PA and installed in Selinsgrove, Pennsylvania, by River Valley Builders, the Ashley is a three-bedroom, two bath, single-story modular home featuring an open concept floorplan with luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout. At 1,825 square feet, there is plenty of living and storage space.