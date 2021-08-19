checkAd

NI Collaborates With Austin Urban Technology Movement and Austin Community College to Diversify the Local Tech Workforce

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
19.08.2021, 16:00  |  30   |   |   

NI (NASDAQ: NATI) today announced two collaborations that will provide Black and Latinx Central Texans with new pathways to engineering and technology careers. The first is with Austin Urban Technology Movement (AUTM) to create workforce development opportunities in engineering to increase diversity across the tech industry. The second is a new NI Technical Scholar program that will provide Austin Community College (ACC) students with an internship-to-employment track at NI.

NI Awards Four-Year Grant to AUTM
 As part of NI’s efforts to diversify the local technology workforce, NI will donate $400,000 over the next four years to support AUTM, a non-profit organization that bridges the gap between Black and Latinx communities and the technology industry through job placement, career development and networking opportunities. AUTM provides its participants with opportunities to receive training to enter and thrive in the technology industry, leading to career growth and increased income potential.

NI’s donation will specifically fund AUTM’s efforts to upskill and reskill adults into the technology industry. Additionally, the company will collaborate with AUTM to drive awareness of careers in technology while providing internships, apprenticeships, training and mentoring opportunities to AUTM program participants.

“NI’s funding, volunteerism and expertise will help us equip people at every stage of life with the in-demand skills they need to compete in the digital economy,” said Michael Ward Jr., president and CEO of AUTM. “Upskilling and reskilling members of our Black and Hispanic communities, combined with building their social capital, will significantly increase representation in engineering and tech, leading to generational change and closing the racial wealth gaps in our communities.”

NI is committed to investing $3.4 million globally over the next four years in STEM education initiatives that support underserved or economically disadvantaged students. In 2021, the company has awarded grants to Code2College and Project Lead the Way as well as a joint grant to Thinkery and Boys & Girls Clubs of the Austin Area to fund a new engineering education program, Collaboration to Realize Equity and Teach Engineering (C.R.E.A.T.E). With the grant to AUTM, the company now supports STEM education programs from kindergarten through the adult workforce.

Seite 1 von 3
National Instruments Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

NI Collaborates With Austin Urban Technology Movement and Austin Community College to Diversify the Local Tech Workforce NI (NASDAQ: NATI) today announced two collaborations that will provide Black and Latinx Central Texans with new pathways to engineering and technology careers. The first is with Austin Urban Technology Movement (AUTM) to create workforce development …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Lost Money in Sesen Bio, Inc.?
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Sesen Bio, Inc. (SESN) on Behalf of ...
Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Announces Expanded Dental Care Line with a New Product for Professional Care ...
PharmaCyte Biotech Announces $70 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-the-Market Under ...
Stamps.com Inc. Announces Expiration of “Go-Shop” Period
Howmet Aerospace Inc. Announces Pricing of Debt Offering
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Sesen ...
Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Announces Change to Managed Distribution Plan
Deutsche Telekom Offers Universal Electronics’ Apple TV Remote Control with its Apple TV 4K ...
Wells Fargo Delivers Mentorship for 500 Women-Owned Businesses; Announces Grants to Over 90 ...
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
Wish Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
FDA Approves Merck’s Hypoxia-Inducible Factor-2 Alpha (HIF-2α) Inhibitor WELIREG (belzutifan) ...
Virpax Pharmaceuticals Receives FDA Response and Guidance on MMS019
Cresco Labs Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
DEADLINE: Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the Oatly Group AB Class Action Lawsuit ...
Almonty Announces the Filing of Its Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements ...
Titel
Tractor Supply Company Honors 2021 Top Vendor Partners
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
29.07.21NI Reports Record Revenue for a Second Quarter
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
27.07.21NI and Seagate Collaborate to Improve How Data Accelerates Autonomous Vehicle Technology
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
27.07.21NI Unlocks the Power of Test Data and Software at NI Connect
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
21.07.21NI Announced as Official Sponsor of Austin FC
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten