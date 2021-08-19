Onto Innovation to Participate in Upcoming Jefferies Virtual Semiconductor, IT Hardware & Communications Infrastructure Summit

Onto Innovation, Inc., (NYSE: ONTO) today announced that Michael Plisinski, chief executive officer, and Michael Sheaffer, senior director of investor relations and corporate communications, will participate in the Jefferies Virtual Semiconductor, IT Hardware and Communications Infrastructure Summit being held August 31 – September 1, 2021. Onto Innovation management is scheduled to participate in one-on-one meetings on Wednesday, September 1, from 8:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Central Time.

To schedule a meeting, please contact your Jefferies representative.