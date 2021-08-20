Blue-chip Brands Flock to SummerSlam in Las Vegas

WWE (NYSE: WWE) today announced an array of SummerSlam sponsors across the betting, gaming, wireless, beverage, beer, energy drink and credit card categories. The brands will leverage WWE’s robust television, social and digital media assets, and larger-than-life Superstars, leading up to and during WWE’s biggest event of 2021 – SummerSlam – this Saturday, August 21.

“WWE’s ability to connect with a broad global audience allows us to attract sponsors across multiple categories,” said Claudine Lilien, WWE Senior Vice President, Global Sales & Partnerships. “Our charismatic Superstars provide tremendous value based on their passionate fanbases and we encourage our sponsors to feature them in custom campaigns.”

This will mark the first time that WWE will have an official water and beer of SummerSlam with Pure Life Purified Water from BlueTriton Brands and Victoria Beer from Constellation Brands. Pure Life will have a unique in show integration coupled with a custom television spot that will run across Peacock featuring WWE Superstars Sasha Banks and Big E and WWE Global Ambassador Titus O’Neil. They will also be the presenting partner of the official SummerSlam After Party hosted by comedian and actress Tiffany Haddish. Victoria Beer will leverage WWE Superstar Rey Mysterio and his massive Hispanic fanbase through custom content campaigns, while also sponsoring the SmackDown Tag Team Championship match where Mysterio and his son Dominik face off against The Usos.

As the official wireless provider of WWE, Cricket Wireless will run a spot from their national television campaign featuring WWE Superstar Kofi Kingston while also serving as the presenting partner of the SummerSlam Kick Off Show where they will showcase a “live” Cricket Fan Zone amongst various retail and Superstar activations throughout the weekend. C4 Energy will leverage the vast social followings of WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, WWE SmackDown Champion Bianca Belair and WWE Superstars Montez Ford and Mandy Rose with custom content leading up to the event and will also serve as the presenting partner of WWE’s media presence at the MGM Grand.