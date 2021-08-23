checkAd

Keysight Spotlights the Value of Connectivity, Digital Transformation and Security at Series of Events Around the World

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
23.08.2021, 17:00  |  30   |   |   

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that delivers advanced design and validation solutions to help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, will showcase the company’s breadth of solutions across key technology areas including connectivity, digital transformation and security, at a series of events – Keysight World – to be held in key markets in October 2021.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210823005453/en/

(Graphic: Business Wire)

(Graphic: Business Wire)

“Keysight fully understands that our customers’ success hinges on new ideas. Opportunities start with use cases built on 5G, Open RAN, quantum computing, connected cars and beyond,” stated Jeff Harris, vice president of corporate marketing at Keysight Technologies. “Keysight World explores these areas, and more, with a focus on accelerating our customers’ next innovation.”

Keysight World events focus on technology megatrends and emergent themes. This year’s presentations and panel discussions feature noted futurist Bernard Marr as well as Keysight customers from Bosch, DOCOMO, Ericsson, Fujitsu, Google, Qualcomm and Samsung. Opening keynote remarks will be delivered by Ron Nersesian, Keysight’s chairman, president and CEO, and Satish Dhanasekaran, Keysight’s chief operating officer.

Keysight World 2021 presents the following themes:

The Future of Connectivity

  • The value of connectivity is clear, and the focus is on network modernization and the path to 6G. This program illuminates the way forward for customers.
  • Keynote: Kailash Narayanan, president of Commercial Communications
  • Title: Illuminating the Path Forward: The Future of Connectivity

Driving the Digital Transformation

  • Endless demand for bandwidth has implications for data centers, edge devices, and even quantum computing. This program enables customers to discover new ways to meet the challenges.
  • Keynote: Jay Alexander, senior vice president and chief technology officer
  • Title: Riding the Tidal Wave of Digital Transformation

Security in a Connected World

  • Connectivity has real benefits, but also creates a wider attack surface. This program helps customers improve their security posture with fresh ideas in preparation and resiliency.
  • Keynote: Mark Pierpoint, senior president and president of Network Applications and Security
  • Title: Reinforcing Cybersecurity in a Connected World

Information covering the locations, dates and registration for each event is as follows:

Europe, Middle East, Africa and India Korea
October 5 – 7, 2021 October 12 – 14, 2021
Register Here Register Here
 
Americas Shanghai
October 12 – 14, 2021 October 19, 2021
Register Here Register Here
 
South Asia Pacific Taipei
October 12 – 14, 2021 October 12 – 14, 2021
Register Here Register Here
 
Japan
October 12 – 14, 2021
Register Here

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight delivers advanced design and validation solutions that help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Keysight’s dedication to speed and precision extends to software-driven insights and analytics that bring tomorrow’s technology products to market faster across the development lifecycle, in design simulation, prototype validation, automated software testing, manufacturing analysis, and network performance optimization and visibility in enterprise, service provider and cloud environments. Our customers span the worldwide communications and industrial ecosystems, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, semiconductor and general electronics markets. Keysight generated revenues of $4.2B in fiscal year 2020. For more information about Keysight Technologies (NYSE: KEYS), visit us at www.keysight.com.

Additional information about Keysight Technologies is available in the newsroom at https://www.keysight.com/go/news and on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

Keysight Technologies Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Keysight Spotlights the Value of Connectivity, Digital Transformation and Security at Series of Events Around the World Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that delivers advanced design and validation solutions to help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, will showcase the company’s breadth of solutions across key …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pfizer to Acquire Trillium Therapeutics Inc.
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
BeiGene Announces Acceptance of a Supplemental Biologics License Application in China for ...
Aegon completes share buyback program
B&G Foods Announces At-The-Market Equity Offering Program
Xeris Pharmaceuticals Announces Approval of Supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) of Gvoke Kit ...
New Study Evaluates the Use of Masimo PVi to Monitor Volume Status in Spontaneously Breathing ...
Adtalem Global Education Appoints John Danaher M.D. to Lead Medical Schools
Intel Wins US Government Project to Develop Leading-Edge Foundry Ecosystem
Aegon completes share buyback program
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Smartsheet Named One of the Best Places to Work by WRK+ Australia
Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. Provides Update to Investors
Virpax Pharmaceuticals Receives FDA Response and Guidance on MMS019
Pfizer to Acquire Trillium Therapeutics Inc.
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
Almonty Announces the Filing of Its Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements ...
Tilray Acquires Majority Position in Amended MedMen Convertible Notes
Europcar Mobility Group: Statement on the Total Number of Shares and Voting Rights as of July 31, 2021
Lost Money in Sesen Bio, Inc.?
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
Elastic Announces Centralized Management of Elastic Enterprise Search
Elastic Announces the General Availability of Elastic Agent, General Availability of Support for ...
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
18.08.21Keysight Technologies Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
17.08.21Keysight Technologies Ranks 32nd on Fast Company’s Third Annual List of the 100 Best Workplaces for Innovators
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
16.08.21Keysight Launches Cloud-based 5G Radio Access Network Performance Analytics Solution
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
11.08.21Keysight Solutions Selected by TMYTEK to Verify Performance of Antenna-in-Package Designs in 5G and Satellite Systems
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
10.08.21Keysight Selected by TCL to Accelerate 5G Device Validation in Manufacturing
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
09.08.21Keysight and AVIZ Networks Announce Results of First SONiC Open Source Network Operating System Community PlugFest
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
05.08.21Keysight's Channel Emulation Solutions Selected by vivo to Perform Complex 5G Device Testing
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
04.08.21Keysight Technologies Unveils Eggplant Salesforce Solution
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
03.08.21Keysight Launches Scienlab Battery Pack Test System with High Voltage Silicon Carbide Technology
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
02.08.21Keysight Technologies to Showcase Advanced High-Speed Digital Design Solutions at DesignCon 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten