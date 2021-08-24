checkAd

Hyliion Announces Former Secretary Elaine Chao to Join Board of Directors

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
24.08.2021, 14:30  |  18   |   |   

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE: HYLN) (“Hyliion”), a leader in electrified powertrain solutions for Class 8 semi-trucks, today announced that the Honorable Elaine Chao will join its board of directors.

This press release features multimedia.

(Photo: Business Wire)

(Photo: Business Wire)

A highly experienced leader of large public, private and non-profit organizations, Elaine Chao brings an invaluable perspective on global competitiveness, workforce development, trends in governmental policies, and corporate governance. While Secretary of Transportation, she advanced an agenda of American innovation in building the transportation system of the future. During her time at the Department of Labor, Elaine Chao focused on increasing the competitiveness of America’s workforce in the global economy.

“Elaine Chao has had an incredibly distinguished career promoting innovation and American excellence, and we are fortunate to have her join our board,” said Thomas Healy, Founder and CEO of Hyliion. “She brings a wealth of knowledge and experience from both a transportation and competitiveness viewpoint that will support Hyliion as we continue to move along our path to commercialization and work toward our vision of a global net-carbon-negative commercial trucking industry,” Healy added.

Outside of her roles in the public sector, Elaine Chao has also served as President and Chief Executive Officer of United Way of America, head of the Peace Corps, and was a banker with Citicorp and Bank of America. She is an experienced board member, having served on a number of Fortune 500 public boards, and now serves on the board of Kroger Company.

Elaine Chao earned her Masters of Business Administration at Harvard Business School after graduating with an economics degree from Mt. Holyoke College. Recognized for her outstanding achievements, she is the recipient of 37 honorary Doctorate degrees.

About Hyliion
 Hyliion Holdings Corp.’s (NYSE: HYLN) mission is to reduce the carbon intensity and greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions of Class 8 commercial trucks by being a leading provider of electrified powertrain solutions. Leveraging advanced software algorithms and data analytics capabilities, Hyliion offers fleets an easy, efficient system to decrease fuel and operating expenses while seamlessly integrating with their existing fleet operations. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Hyliion designs, develops, and sells electrified powertrain solutions that are designed to be installed on most major Class 8 commercial trucks, with the goal of transforming the commercial transportation industry’s environmental impact at scale. For more information, visit www.hyliion.com.

