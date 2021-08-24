checkAd

Gosh Enterprises, Inc. Is on the Move, Expanding Into New Corporate Office

COLUMBUS, OH / ACCESSWIRE / August 24, 2021 / After experiencing several years of impressive growth, both in store count and teammates, GOSH Enterprises, Inc. announced plans to move their headquarters to a new building. The multi-restaurant company owns BIBIBOP Asian Grill, Charleys Philly Steaks, and Lennys Grill & Subs.

The new headquarters will be located at 5000 Arlington Centre Blvd, in a 201,000 SF office building in Upper Arlington, Ohio. GOSH Enterprises, Inc. plans to move into the new office space in 2022 after remodeling.

"We are excited to move to the Upper Arlington community. The new building will provide a great new space for our teams. As our brands grow, our teams and needs have grown as well. The new headquarters will have modern teamwork spaces, training facilities, and a world class R&D kitchen. Plans are underway this year for the exact design of the space, and next year we will be remodeling it to fit our needs prior to the move" said Brian Hipsher, Chief Marketing Officer.

Steve Schoeny, City Manager of Upper Arlington, elaborated further on the building's new tenants. "We are very excited that Charleys has chosen Upper Arlington as its new home. As we look at the future of the Henderson Road corridor, adding Charleys to the growing, innovative companies in the area will be incredibly helpful as we look at making the area more attractive for businesses and residents."

About GOSH Enterprises, Inc.
Columbus, OH-based GOSH Enterprises, Inc. is a multi-brand restaurant company whose portfolio includes: Charleys Philly Steaks, BIBIBOP Asian Grill, and Lennys Grill and Subs. Founded in 1986, over 600 locations today across the globe serve Charleys signature grilled-to-order cheesesteaks in addition to loaded Gourmet Fries and refreshing real fruit Lemonades. BIBIBOP Asian Grill is all about well-being, serving healthy & affordable Asian food at 42 restaurants nationwide. Most recently, Lennys Grill and Subs joined GOSH's family of brands. Hailing from Memphis, TN, Lennys Grill & Subs offers unique grilled and deli sandwiches crafted with freshly baked bread, premium meats sliced to order, and freshly prepared toppings.

