Keysight Solutions Selected by H3C for Peripheral Component Interface Express Compliance Validation and 5G Small Cell Performance Testing

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that delivers advanced design and validation solutions to help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, announced that H3C, a digital infrastructure provider, has selected Keysight solutions for peripheral component interface express (PCIe) compliance validation and 5G small cell performance testing to capture opportunities in data compute and 5G markets.

H3C has served the Chinese data compute market with digital infrastructure products including servers, routers and switches for more than thirty years. H3C is now expanding into 5G technology with small cell solutions. H3C selected Keysight’s comprehensive suite of 5G and high-speed digital test solutions to continuously verify compliance to the latest specifications defined by standard organizations and industry consortia such as PCI-SIG, 3GPP, O-RAN Alliance and IEEE.

“We’re pleased to provide H3C with solutions that help advance development of technology for cloud computing, automotive, data server, 5G and internet of things,” said Joachim Peerlings, vice president of network and data center solutions at Keysight. “Keysight’s PCIe and open radio access network architect solutions enable H3C to simulate, emulate, characterize and validate server and network designs for the next generation of computing.”

Digital transformation at the edge of the network requires efficient management of compute workloads. The design complexity of high-speed serial data links in servers, routers and switches in data centers is increasing as data rates rise. This is creating a strong need for high-performance software driven PCIe transceiver test tools. Keysight’s Infinium UXR real-time oscilloscope, bit error ratio tester (BERT), precision waveform analyzers and optical transceiver test solutions enable H3C to verify PCIe transmitters and receivers used in data center and cloud computing platforms.

H3C also uses Keysight’s user equipment (UE) emulation solution, UeSIM to validate the performance of a network infrastructure under real-world scenarios across the full protocol stack by emulating real network traffic over radio and O-RAN fronthaul interfaces. UeSIM, part of Keysight’s open radio access network architect (KORA) portfolio, addresses emulation requirements from the edge of the radio access network (RAN) to the core of the network.

Keysight offers a wide range of validation, measurement and optimization solutions scalable across many use cases. Enterprises, academia and public organizations rely on Keysight’s solutions across wireline and wireless technologies to advance their digital transformation journey.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight delivers advanced design and validation solutions that help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Keysight’s dedication to speed and precision extends to software-driven insights and analytics that bring tomorrow’s technology products to market faster across the development lifecycle, in design simulation, prototype validation, automated software testing, manufacturing analysis, and network performance optimization and visibility in enterprise, service provider and cloud environments. Our customers span the worldwide communications and industrial ecosystems, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, semiconductor and general electronics markets. Keysight generated revenues of $4.2B in fiscal year 2020. For more information about Keysight Technologies (NYSE: KEYS), visit us at www.keysight.com

Additional information about Keysight Technologies is available in the newsroom at https://www.keysight.com/go/news and on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

