Link Global Technologies Provides an Operational Update

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATESVANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 26, 2021 / LINK GLOBAL TECHNOLOGIES INC. (CSE:LNK)(FRA:LGT)(OTC PINK:LGLOF) ("LINK", "Link Global" or …

On August 19, 2021, after working with the Alberta Utilities Commission ("AUC" or the "Commission") Staff in a joint submission to the Commission for the past six months and scrutinizing the Company's operations in Alberta, a decision was made by the AUC to require the Company to seek additional approvals for two of the Company's smaller operating facilities and halt these operations until such approvals are obtained.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 26, 2021 / LINK GLOBAL TECHNOLOGIES INC. (CSE:LNK)(FRA:LGT)(OTC PINK:LGLOF) ("LINK", "Link Global" or the "Company"), an innovative power and infrastructure solutions provider for Bitcoin mining, and data hosting operations, provides an update on business operations and recent developments in Alberta.

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Link currently operates the following sites in Alberta:

3.75MW at Kirkwall,

5MW at Campbell, and

10MW at Westlock.

The larger 10MW site continues to operate within the AUC regulatory framework. Based on the feedback from AUC, Kirkwall site will be safely shut down effective August 26, 2021 until such approvals are obtained. The Company is the process of working with the AUC for such review.

The operations at the Campbell site will also be shut down on August 26th, will be moved to another location and subject to review and approval by the Commission.

In February of 2021, the Company was contacted by the AUC due to a noise complaint made by a homeowner with a property that is approximately 850 meters east of the Campbell site. Link Global took immediate actions to provide the AUC with the documentation requested in response to the complaint and provided remedies for noise reduction.

Link Global has worked cooperatively with the AUC at every step of the way through a " joint submission process". The complaint resulted in a full and detailed review by the AUC of all of the Company's operational sites.

"The high level of scrutiny on all of Link Global's operations by the Alberta Utilities Commission that resulted from this process has given us confidence that we can achieve compliance on our existing sites, but also new sites moving forward." said Link Global CEO, Stephen Jenkins. "In consideration of the neighbour's concerns, at the Sturgeon County site we are moving forward with plans to move this plant to a new location even though we currently meet all noise compliance standards for the Campbell site. We do recognize it is important to listen to the local community and in particular one neighbour's concerns with respect to the facility. The agility of our units allows us to be flexible and respond when the need for mobility becomes obvious."