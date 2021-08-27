checkAd

American Water’s Valoria Armstrong Named by Philadelphia Business Journal as a Diversity Leader in Business

American Water (NYSE: AWK), the largest publicly-traded U.S. water and wastewater utility company, announced that Valoria Armstrong, Chief Inclusion Officer and Vice President, External Affairs, was recognized by the Philadelphia Business Journal as a Diversity Leader in Business. The award recognizes diverse leaders that have demonstrated success in their respective fields and through philanthropic endeavors.

“I want to congratulate Valoria on this well-deserved recognition,” said Walter Lynch, president and CEO of American Water. “Creating an inclusive and diverse work environment is not something a company can achieve by checking off a series of boxes. It requires honest self-examination and a commitment to deep fundamental change. Val has dedicated herself to helping American Water create an environment where differences are embraced and where every person feels engaged and valued.”

American Water is committed to developing an inclusive and diverse workforce reflecting the communities it serves. Armstrong has helped strengthen this commitment through a comprehensive and integrated strategy to drive diversity, equity, mutual respect, and inclusiveness across the organization.

She is also responsible for government and regulatory affairs across American Water’s regulated businesses. Armstrong engages with key external stakeholders like the National Association of Regulatory Utility Commissioners, the U.S. Conference of Mayors, and the National Utilities Diversity Council.

Armstrong has a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Georgia Southern University and a master’s degree in human resource development from Villanova University.

Honorees represent a range of industries, from biotechnology and health care to government and law to higher education and nonprofits. Renamed this year, the Diversity Leaders in Business Awards showcase those who have made an indelible impact over the past 12 to 18 months.

This year’s honorees were celebrated at a live virtual event on Aug. 26 and were profiled in a special edition of the Philadelphia Business Journal on Aug. 27.

About American Water

With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 7,000 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to 15 million people in 46 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to help make sure we keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

