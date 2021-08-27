The Estée Lauder Companies to Webcast Presentation at Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference

Tracey T. Travis, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE: EL), will speak at the Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference on Friday, September 10, 2021 from 8:40 to 9:10 AM ET.

Interested parties can access the live webcast of the presentation at http://www.elcompanies.com/investors. The webcast will be archived on the site.