Cloud DX’s Chief Medical Officer Joins IEEE SA Telehealth Working Groups and Executive Team Update

  • Dr. Sonny Kohli, Cloud DX's chief medical officer and a critical care physician at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital, will advise the IEEE SA Telehealth IC Working Groups on establishing world-wide standards for telehealth and virtual care.
  • Government regulators, including Health Canada and the US FDA, often use IEEE standards as a requirement when approving new technologies for sale.
  • The chance to guide the development of international industry standards is another example of Cloud DX's acknowledged innovation and thought leadership in the field of virtual care.
  • Cloud DX CFO Stephanie Bird is transitioning out of Cloud DX effective Sept 30, 2021 to pursue a new opportunity.

WATERLOO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 27, 2021 / Cloud DX (TSXV:CDX)(OTCQB:CDXFF), a leading North American provider of virtual care and remote patient monitoring solutions is pleased to announce that the company's Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Sonny Kohli has joined the IEEE SA Telehealth IC Working Groups, a new IEEE industrial connections program developing technical standards for novel telehealth technologies.

As a global community the IEEE SA Telehealth IC working group will seek to create internationally applicable standards for telehealth and virtual care adoption. These standards will then be used by regulatory agencies like Health Canada and the US FDA to vet and approve the innovative new technologies to come.

The chance to influence and inform the creation of global standards will allow Cloud DX to have an even greater impact on the delivery of virtual care around the world.

"I am honoured to contribute to this important IEEE program and I look forward to sharing with this prestigious international working group the lessons we've learned at Cloud DX," stated Dr. Sonny Kohli, Chief Medical Officer, Cloud DX. "Being asked to participate in efforts to standardize digital healthcare is a testament to the industry's perception of Cloud DX as a leader in remote care. Clients that value excellence view this as one of our differentiators in the marketplace."

Dr. Keith Thompson, Chief Medical Officer at iTelemed and an IEEE SA telehealth IC working group member, adds "We are pleased to have Dr. Kohli join us in the IEEE SA Telehealth IC Working Groups. We need input from industry leaders already disrupting this space including professionals like Dr. Kohli who are passionate about making health care equitable around the world. Cloud DX has been on an incredible trajectory of growth given the accelerated interest in RPM systems during COVID. Sonny has been an inspiration for me personally and it is truly a milestone for our IEEE SA IC team to be able to work alongside him as we create the future standards for telehealth adoption".

