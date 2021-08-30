checkAd

ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Koninklijke Philips N.V. Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important October 15 Deadline in Securities Class Action – PHG

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE: PHG) between February 25, 2020 and June 11, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”), of the important October 15, 2021 lead plaintiff deadline.

SO WHAT: If you purchased Philips securities during the Class Period you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the Philips class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2147.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action. A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than October 15, 2021. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

DETAILS OF THE CASE: According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company had deficient product manufacturing controls or procedures; (2) as a result, the Company’s Bi-Level Positive Airway Pressure (“Bi-Level PAP”) and Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (“CPAP”) devices and mechanical ventilators were manufactured using hazardous materials; (3) accordingly, the Company’s sales revenues from the foregoing products were unsustainable; (4) the foregoing also subjected the Company to a substantial risk of a product recall, in addition to potential legal and/or regulatory action; and (5) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

To join the Philips class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2147.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

No Class Has Been Certified. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one. You may select counsel of your choice. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing at this point. An investor’s ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

