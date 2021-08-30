checkAd

Elastic to Present in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
30.08.2021, 22:15  |  20   |   |   

Elastic (NYSE: ESTC) (“Elastic”), the company behind Elasticsearch and the Elastic Stack, announced that Janesh Moorjani, Elastic's chief financial officer, will present at the following virtual investor conferences:

  • Piper Sandler Global Technology Conference on Monday, September 13, 2021 at 7:30 a.m. PT / 10:30 a.m. ET
  • Jefferies Virtual Software Conference on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at 12:30 p.m. PT / 3:30 p.m. ET
  • Citi 2021 Global Technology Virtual Conference on Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at 7:30 a.m. PT / 10:30 a.m. ET

A live webcast and replay of the event will be available on Elastic’s Investor Relations page at ir.elastic.co.

About Elastic
 Elastic is a search company built on a free and open heritage. Anyone can use Elastic products and solutions to get started quickly and frictionlessly. Elastic offers three solutions for enterprise search, observability, and security, built on one technology stack that can be deployed anywhere. From finding documents to monitoring infrastructure to hunting for threats, Elastic makes data usable in real time and at scale. Founded in 2012, Elastic is a distributed company with Elasticians around the globe. Learn more at elastic.co.

Elastic and associated marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Elastic N.V. and its subsidiaries. All other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Elastic Bearer and Registered Shares Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Elastic to Present in Upcoming Investor Conferences Elastic (NYSE: ESTC) (“Elastic”), the company behind Elasticsearch and the Elastic Stack, announced that Janesh Moorjani, Elastic's chief financial officer, will present at the following virtual investor conferences: Piper Sandler Global Technology …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Apple acquires classical music streaming service Primephonic
Imagining a Cleaner Mobile Power Solution: PG&E and NextEra Energy Resources Pilot Mainspring Linear Generator at Napa County Microgrid
Masimo SafetyNet Alert Launches in Western Europe
Xeris Pharmaceuticals Announces Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firm, ISS, Recommends Xeris ...
DoubleVerify To Acquire EMEA-Based Ad Verification Company, Meetrics
 Lysogene Announces First Patient in the United States Dosed with LYS-GM101 Investigational Gene ...
HCA Healthcare Announces $250,000 Contribution to Tennessee Flood Relief Efforts
Redbox Partners With Anthem Sports & Entertainment to Bring the Popular AXS TV NOW & Fight Network ...
Cadence Bank Announces Settlement of Claims Made by U.S. Department of Justice and the Office of ...
Positive Top-Line Results From Pfizer’s Phase 3 JADE DARE Trial Comparing the Efficacy of ...
Titel
CytRx Highlights Orphazyme’s Published Results From Its Phase 2/3 Trial of Arimoclomol in ...
Rocket Lab Completes Merger with Vector Acquisition Corporation to Become Publicly Traded ...
Vifor Pharma and Cara Therapeutics announce U.S. FDA approval of KORSUVA injection for the ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA) on Behalf ...
CASSAVA SCIENCES ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Cassava Sciences on Behalf of Cassava Sciences ...
Tilray Chairman and CEO, Irwin D. Simon, Sends Shareholder Letter Mapping out $4B Revenue Plan
Almonty Announces the Appointment of a New Director
MetLife Investment Management Originates $6.4 Billion in Private Placement Debt and Private ...
Cleveland-Cliffs Reports Final Results of the Company-Wide COVID Vaccination Incentive Program
IonQ Opens Door to Dramatically More Powerful Quantum Computers, Debuts Industry First: Reconfigurable Multicore Quantum Architecture
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
Elastic Announces the General Availability of Elastic Agent, General Availability of Support for ...
Elastic Announces Centralized Management of Elastic Enterprise Search
 Phillips 66 Announces Strategic Investment in NOVONIX
Lattice Semiconductor to Present at KeyBanc Capital Markets' 2021 Technology Leadership Conference
CBRE Group, Inc. to Present at the UBS Financial Services Virtual Conference
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
22:05 UhrElastic Nominates Shelley Leibowitz to Board of Directors
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
25.08.21Elastic and Cmd Join Forces to Help Customers Take Command of Their Cloud Workloads
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
25.08.21Elastic Reports Strong First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
23.08.21Elastic to Join Forces with Build.Security to Enhance Support for Cloud Native Security
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
10.08.21Elastic to Announce First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Earnings Results on Wednesday, August 25, 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
06.08.21Elastic Announces the General Availability of Elastic Agent, General Availability of Support for Microsoft Azure Private Link, and New Visualization Capabilities in Kibana
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
04.08.21Elastic Announces Centralized Management of Elastic Enterprise Search
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
04.08.21Elastic Announces the General Availability of Elastic Agent for Unified Telemetry and Centralized Agent Management in Elastic Observability
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
03.08.21Elastic Announces the Launch and General Availability of Limitless XDR in Elastic Security, General Availability of Elastic Agent, and Centralized Management of Elastic Enterprise Search
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
03.08.21Elastic Introduces the Industry’s First Free and Open Limitless XDR
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten