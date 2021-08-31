checkAd

POET Technologies to Participate at the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
31.08.2021, 14:00  |  30   |   |   

Hires Creative Content Expert to Supplement Investor and Public Relations Efforts

TORONTO, Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- POET Technologies Inc. (“POET” or the “Company”) (TSX Venture: PTK; OTCQX: POETF), the designer and developer of the POET Optical Interposer and Photonic Integrated Circuits (PICs) for the data center and tele-communication markets, today announced that senior management will be participating at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investor Conference to be held virtually on September 13-15, 2021. Management’s presentation will be available to H.C. Wainwright’s clients and registered conference participants beginning on the morning of September 13, 2021. Any presentation materials utilized at the conference will be posted on the Company’s website.

Additionally, POET recently formalized an engagement with Adrian Brijbassi to provide content support to the Company’s current Investor and Public Relations efforts. Brijbassi is a media expert, creative writer and technology entrepreneur with over 25 years of experience in communications strategy, content development, marketing and distribution. With a specialty in technology, Brijbassi is fully versed in social media marketing and promotion. He is currently working as a consultant with Blockchain industry leaders on communications strategy and has co-founded and manages two popular digital media brands (Trippzy mobile app and Vacay.ca). Formerly the Social Media & Advocacy Manager of Destination Canada, Brijbassi’s career has also included notable successes as editor, journalist, screenwriter and author. Most recently, Brijbassi assisted POET by contributing content to its blog and by writing the script for the Company’s video, “Singular in its Genius – the POET Optical Interposer.” Brijbassi’s focus during his consultancy with POET will be content creation and social media channel development. He will coordinate his efforts with the Company’s long-standing Investor and Public Relations firm, Shelton Group.

Adrian Brijbassi is based in Tsawwassen, British Columbia, Canada. He currently owns 1,281,000 shares of the common stock of POET Technologies. Brijbassi will be paid a retainer of CA$4,000 per month over an initial term of six months, beginning September 1, 2021, and on a month-to-month basis thereafter. In addition, Brijbassi may be paid for additional content creation or special projects on a separate cash fee basis as agreed from time to time with the Company.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

POET Technologies to Participate at the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference Hires Creative Content Expert to Supplement Investor and Public Relations EffortsTORONTO, Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - POET Technologies Inc. (“POET” or the “Company”) (TSX Venture: PTK; OTCQX: POETF), the designer and developer of the POET …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
NSAV ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH LUXFI TO PROVIDE LUXURY BRANDS WITH NFT’S
DarkPulse, Inc. Finalizes Acquisition of Both Drone Based A.I. Company Remote Intelligence and ...
Victory Square Technologies Reports Record 6th Consecutive Quarter With Positive Net Income & ...
Responsible Sourcing, Superior Quality are the Hallmarks of King of Hemp CBD Gummies and ...
Nanotech Announces Mailing of Management Information Circular for Proposed Arrangement with Meta ...
GGTOOR, Inc., (OTCMKTS: GTOR) Announces Management Report for the Week Ended August 28, 2021
AXIM Biotechnologies’ Manufacturing Partner Empowered Diagnostics Files Amended Emergency Use ...
Aurcana Silver Provides Update on the Restart Progress of Its Revenue Virginius Mine, With First ...
EverGen Infrastructure Corp. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
StoneCo Reports Second Quarter of 2021 Financial Results
Titel
NSAV ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH LUXFI TO PROVIDE LUXURY BRANDS WITH NFT’S
Orocobre Limited announces FY21 Results and implementation of merger with Galaxy Resources
Agra Ventures Announces Details of Share Consolidation
WISeKey Collaborates with GDGC Enterprises to Auction NFTs of Kobe Bryant Autographed Black Mamba ...
Aadi Bioscience Announces Closing of Merger with Aerpio Pharmaceuticals and $155M Private Placement
DarkPulse, Inc. Finalizes Acquisition of Both Drone Based A.I. Company Remote Intelligence and ...
Zogenix Receives Orphan Drug Designation for FINTEPLA (Fenfluramine) in Japan
Agra Ventures Provides Cannabis Crop Highlights and Commercial Outlook
UPDATE: Matterport Enters the Public Sector to Digitize U.S. Government Facilities, Infrastructure, and ...
Novartis presents important overall survival and quality-of-life results across solid tumor ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Kalera AS to Acquire &ever GmbH to Form a Global Leader in the Vertical Farming Industry
Exela Technologies erweitert das Angebot der digitalen Poststelle für kleine und mittelständische ...
Valneva Reports H1 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
Vornado Completes Acquisition of Partner’s 45% Ownership Interest in One Park Avenue
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...