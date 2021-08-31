POET Technologies to Participate at the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference

Hires Creative Content Expert to Supplement Investor and Public Relations Efforts

TORONTO, Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- POET Technologies Inc. (“POET” or the “Company”) (TSX Venture: PTK; OTCQX: POETF), the designer and developer of the POET Optical Interposer and Photonic Integrated Circuits (PICs) for the data center and tele-communication markets, today announced that senior management will be participating at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investor Conference to be held virtually on September 13-15, 2021. Management’s presentation will be available to H.C. Wainwright’s clients and registered conference participants beginning on the morning of September 13, 2021. Any presentation materials utilized at the conference will be posted on the Company’s website.



Additionally, POET recently formalized an engagement with Adrian Brijbassi to provide content support to the Company’s current Investor and Public Relations efforts. Brijbassi is a media expert, creative writer and technology entrepreneur with over 25 years of experience in communications strategy, content development, marketing and distribution. With a specialty in technology, Brijbassi is fully versed in social media marketing and promotion. He is currently working as a consultant with Blockchain industry leaders on communications strategy and has co-founded and manages two popular digital media brands (Trippzy mobile app and Vacay.ca). Formerly the Social Media & Advocacy Manager of Destination Canada, Brijbassi’s career has also included notable successes as editor, journalist, screenwriter and author. Most recently, Brijbassi assisted POET by contributing content to its blog and by writing the script for the Company’s video, “Singular in its Genius – the POET Optical Interposer.” Brijbassi’s focus during his consultancy with POET will be content creation and social media channel development. He will coordinate his efforts with the Company’s long-standing Investor and Public Relations firm, Shelton Group.

Adrian Brijbassi is based in Tsawwassen, British Columbia, Canada. He currently owns 1,281,000 shares of the common stock of POET Technologies. Brijbassi will be paid a retainer of CA$4,000 per month over an initial term of six months, beginning September 1, 2021, and on a month-to-month basis thereafter. In addition, Brijbassi may be paid for additional content creation or special projects on a separate cash fee basis as agreed from time to time with the Company.