ServiceSource to Present at the 10th Annual Gateway Conference on September 9, 2021
DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / August 31, 2021 / ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV), the customer journey experience company, will present at the 10th Annual Gateway Conference, held virtually on Sept. 8-9, 2021.
ServiceSource's management is scheduled to present on Thursday, Sept. 9 at 12:30 p.m. Pacific Time, with one-on-one meetings to be held throughout the conference. The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay here.
To receive additional information, request an invitation or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please email conference@gatewayir.com.
About the Gateway Conference
For the past nine years, the Gateway Conference has engaged the management teams of nearly 800 public and private growth companies, and thousands of institutional investors, sell-side analysts and sponsoring investment bankers. Past attendees have valued the event for its direct access to high-quality companies and investors. Follow the Gateway Conference on Twitter and join the conversation using the #GatewayIRConference hashtag. For more information, visit gateway-grp.com/conference/.
About ServiceSource
ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV) is a global outsourced go-to-market services provider that accelerates B2B digital sales and customer success transformation. Our expert sales professionals, data-powered insights and proven methodologies scale and reimagine customer journey experiences (CJX™) into profitable business outcomes. Backed by more than 20 years of expertise, ServiceSource drives billions of dollars in client value annually, conducting commerce in 45 languages and 178 countries. To learn more about how we design, develop and manage CJX solutions that transform the agility, speed, efficiency and value of our clients' go-to-market initiatives, visit www.servicesource.com.
Investor Relations Contact:
Elise Brassell
ServiceSource International, Inc.
investorrelations@servicesource.com
