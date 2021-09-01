checkAd

Logitech Expands Commitment to Enterprise, Launches New Wireless Technology Logi Bolt

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
01.09.2021, 09:01  |  64   |   |   

Logitech (SIX: LOGN) (NASDAQ:LOGI), the industry-leading provider of consumer electronics, announced the expansion of its enterprise business offerings to include individual work setup solutions in addition to existing, industry-leading meeting room video conferencing technologies to meet the evolving needs of today’s enterprise IT – from the hybrid workplace to global connectivity – to enhance the overall employee experience. Powering this expansion is the introduction of Logi Bolt, a new high-performance, secure wireless technology offering that provides a solution to key imperatives for enterprise IT – secure wireless connection, robust wireless signal and cross-platform compatibility for mice and keyboards. Logitech is bringing Logi Bolt to the enterprise on a global scale to drive enhanced productivity.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210901005302/en/

Logitech expands commitment to enterprise, launches new wireless technology Logi Bolt (Photo: Business Wire)

Logitech expands commitment to enterprise, launches new wireless technology Logi Bolt (Photo: Business Wire)

“For decades, consumers have trusted Logitech to deliver products that help them create, communicate, work and learn at home and on-the-go. Now we look to expand that expertise to employers and offer a stellar employee experience as they evolve their requirements in a rapidly changing landscape,” said Joseph Mingori, GM of B2B for Creativity and Productivity at Logitech. “We have redefined our enterprise offering to support individual work setup solutions on a global scale while launching our new, wireless technology solution – Logi Bolt – enabling secure and robust connections to meet today’s evolving business needs. These offerings prioritize the needs of enterprise IT to keep their diverse workforces productive, collaborative and secure no matter where they work.”

Logitech engineered Logi Bolt to conquer IT challenges that can emerge whether users occupy the office or work remotely.

  • Security: Delivers a secure level of wireless connectivity for wireless peripheral connectivity for Logitech mice and keyboards with Bluetooth Low Energy Security Mode 1, Level 4, when paired with a Logi Bolt USB receiver, also known as Secure Connections Only Mode and is Federal Information Processing Standards compliant.
  • Robust Signal: The Logi Bolt USB receivers also provide a strong, reliable, drop-off-free connection up to 10 meters (33 feet), even in congested wireless environments, with up to eight times lower average latency in many cases than other commonly deployed wireless protocols in congested, noisy enterprise environments.
  • Great Compatibility: Logi Bolt devices are more universally compatible than most leading peripheral brands on the market. Their connections are reliable, allowing IT managers to efficiently source, purchase and distribute without compatibility or connectivity issues, and they work with just about every operating system and platform, including but not limited to: Windows, macOS, iOS, iPadOS, Linux, Chrome OS and Android. Users can connect via Logi Bolt USB receivers when security and signal strength are paramount, or by using the Bluetooth Low Energy wireless technology installed on the host computer, giving IT managers the flexibility to roll out Logi Bolt wireless mice and keyboards across platforms, functions, and operating systems.

"In a corporate environment that has a lot of simultaneous wireless signals within the same space – wireless mice, keyboards, laptops, mobile phones, headsets and several wireless access points – Logi Bolt wireless technology has brought much needed wireless mice and keyboards reliability and stability to our users,” said Pasi Pajumäki, IT Specialist at Wolt Enterprises. “Logi Bolt wireless technology seems to establish a connection faster, so switching between a desk and a conference room is smoother and more user friendly."

Seite 1 von 2
Logitech International Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Logitech Expands Commitment to Enterprise, Launches New Wireless Technology Logi Bolt Logitech (SIX: LOGN) (NASDAQ:LOGI), the industry-leading provider of consumer electronics, announced the expansion of its enterprise business offerings to include individual work setup solutions in addition to existing, industry-leading meeting room …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ynvisible Interactive Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Filing and Grant of Stock Options
Kubota Forms Strategic Partnership with Accenture to Accelerate Digital Transformation
AWS Announces General Availability of Amazon Managed Grafana
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
CooperVision Proudly Names Mitsou as Québec Spokesperson to Raise Awareness Around Myopia in ...
CrowdStrike to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference
Vivint Introduces Daniel Garen as Chief Ethics and Compliance Officer
RumbleOn Announces the Closing of its Business Combination with RideNow, Creating the First ...
Barclays Bank PLC Announces Expiration of Concurrent Exchange Offer and Cash Tender Offer and ...
Onto Innovation’s Dragonfly Inspection Platform Projecting Record Annual Growth in 2021
Titel
Rocket Lab Completes Merger with Vector Acquisition Corporation to Become Publicly Traded ...
Tilray Chairman and CEO, Irwin D. Simon, Sends Shareholder Letter Mapping out $4B Revenue Plan
CASSAVA SCIENCES ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Cassava Sciences on Behalf of Cassava Sciences ...
Almonty Announces the Appointment of a New Director
IonQ Opens Door to Dramatically More Powerful Quantum Computers, Debuts Industry First: Reconfigurable Multicore Quantum Architecture
Avnet Names Ernest Maddock to Its Board of Directors
Tractor Supply Company to Participate in Goldman Sachs 28th Annual Global Retailing Conference
American Water’s Valoria Armstrong Named by Philadelphia Business Journal as a Diversity Leader ...
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
CytoDyn Urges Shareholders to Ignore Proxy Cards from Rosenbaum/Patterson Group
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
Elastic Announces the General Availability of Elastic Agent, General Availability of Support for ...
CBRE Group, Inc. to Present at the UBS Financial Services Virtual Conference
Lattice Semiconductor to Present at KeyBanc Capital Markets' 2021 Technology Leadership Conference
 Phillips 66 Announces Strategic Investment in NOVONIX
Elastic Announces Centralized Management of Elastic Enterprise Search
CBRE Acquisition Holdings, Inc. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on SEC Form S-4 in ...
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
17.08.21Logitech and Billboard Debut Song Breaker Chart, the First Ever Creator-Centered Music Chart
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
17.08.21ASTRO Gaming Partners With Timbuk2; Reveals New Bag Collection Designed for Gamers
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
03.08.21Logitech Debuts Wireless Earbuds Built for Business
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten