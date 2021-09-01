Sally Beauty Holdings Announces Leadership Transition

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SBH) (“the Company”) today announced that Denise Paulonis will be appointed President and Chief Executive Officer, effective October 1, 2021. Ms. Paulonis succeeds Chris Brickman who will be stepping down. Mr. Brickman will continue to serve as President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company and as a member of the Board until September 30, 2021, when he will step down from both positions. Thereafter, Mr. Brickman will serve in a consulting capacity through March 31, 2022, to support an orderly transition. This leadership transition is the result of the Board of Directors’ and Mr. Brickman’s deliberate and collaborative approach to succession planning.

Ms. Paulonis has been a member of the Company’s Board of Directors since 2018 and is the current Chair of the Audit Committee. Most recently she served as Chief Financial Officer of Sprouts Farmers Market. From 2014 to 2020, Ms. Paulonis served in various executive roles at The Michaels Companies, including as Executive Vice President and CFO, Senior Vice President of Finance and Treasurer, and Vice President of Corporate Finance, Investor Relations and Treasury. From 2000 to 2014, Ms. Paulonis held various senior level positions with PepsiCo, McKinsey & Company and Bank of America. She earned a Bachelor of Science in finance and economics from Miami University and a Masters of Business Administration from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.

Robert McMaster, Chair of the Sally Beauty Holdings Board of Directors said, “As the Company emerges from the hard work of its transformation, both the Board and Chris agree that now is the right time for a change in leadership. During Chris’s tenure, the Company ushered in many new initiatives, including strengthening Sally Beauty Holdings’ standing as the largest omni-channel hair color retailer, introducing modernized loyalty programs, investing significantly in technology and improving our digital capabilities, and leading the Company through the pandemic. On behalf of the entire Board, I want to thank Chris for his service and many contributions to Sally Beauty Holdings over the past seven years and, in particular, for the talented team he has put in place. We wish him well in the next chapter of his career.”