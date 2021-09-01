checkAd

Keysight Solutions Selected by Synergy to Advance 5G Virtualized Open Radio Access Network Technology Development

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
01.09.2021, 17:00  |  26   |   |   

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that delivers advanced design and validation solutions to help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, announced that Synergy Design has selected Keysight Open Radio Architect (KORA) O-RAN solutions to validate radio units and small cell infrastructure based on open standard interfaces defined by the O-RAN Alliance, advancing 5G virtualized radio access network (vRAN) technology development.

Synergy, a start up in Taiwan focused on vRAN technology, is part of a growing ecosystem of vendors with solutions that enable mobile operators to implement a multi-vendor network based on open, disaggregated network architectures. Synergy chose Keysight’s Open RAN Studio, a combination of software and hardware, to validate the functional operation and performance of a radio unit (O-RU).

“We’re pleased to support Synergy, a company that puts leading technology in the hands of consumer electronics brands, with O-RAN test solutions that advance 5G vRAN technology design development,” said Giampaolo Tardioli, vice president and general manager of Keysight's network access group. “Synergy is part of a connected ecosystem that benefits from Keysight’s end-to-end solutions for conformance, interoperability, performance and security validation of open RAN technology.”

Keysight’s Open RAN Studio constructs, plays, captures and measures O-RAN traffic. This enables Synergy to verify that the O-RU is compliant to the latest O-RAN specifications. Synergy combined Keysight’s Open RAN Studio, signal generator and analysis platforms to access a comprehensive range of cross domain and multi-channel O-RAN protocol measurements in both downlink (DL) and uplink (UL).

“Keysight’s O-RAN test solutions enable Synergy to quickly develop open vRAN technology, critical in accelerating private 5G, smart office and smart factory deployments using on small cell infrastructure,” said Paul Li, President at Synergy Design Technology Limited. “We’re pleased to partner with Keysight to advance the development of technologies that support orchestration and automation in 5G networks based on 5G Core.”

As the editor of the O-RAN fronthaul interface conformance test specifications, Keysight offers Synergy an integrated portfolio of system on a chip (SoC) solutions, from the edge of the RAN to the 5G core (5GC), that address a wide range of test requirements. Vendors of O-RUs, distributed units (O-DUs), central units (O-CUs) as well as open test and integration centers (OTICs), mobile operators and data management centers use Keysight’s integrated, virtualized and cloud native solutions to validate performance, establish interoperability between network elements and ensure compliance to the latest O-RAN and 3GPP specifications.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight delivers advanced design and validation solutions that help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Keysight’s dedication to speed and precision extends to software-driven insights and analytics that bring tomorrow’s technology products to market faster across the development lifecycle, in design simulation, prototype validation, automated software testing, manufacturing analysis, and network performance optimization and visibility in enterprise, service provider and cloud environments. Our customers span the worldwide communications and industrial ecosystems, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, semiconductor and general electronics markets. Keysight generated revenues of $4.2B in fiscal year 2020. For more information about Keysight Technologies (NYSE: KEYS), visit us at www.keysight.com.

Additional information about Keysight Technologies is available in the newsroom at https://www.keysight.com/go/news and on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

Keysight Technologies Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Keysight Solutions Selected by Synergy to Advance 5G Virtualized Open Radio Access Network Technology Development Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that delivers advanced design and validation solutions to help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, announced that Synergy Design has selected Keysight Open …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
TD SYNNEX Announces Board of Directors
Ynvisible Interactive Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Filing and Grant of Stock Options
AWS Announces General Availability of Amazon Managed Grafana
Kubota Forms Strategic Partnership with Accenture to Accelerate Digital Transformation
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
CrowdStrike Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results
CrowdStrike to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference
Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Lawsuit Against HyreCar Inc. and Announces Opportunity for ...
Western Digital Reimagines the Hard Drive
Titel
Tilray Chairman and CEO, Irwin D. Simon, Sends Shareholder Letter Mapping out $4B Revenue Plan
CASSAVA SCIENCES ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Cassava Sciences on Behalf of Cassava Sciences ...
IonQ Opens Door to Dramatically More Powerful Quantum Computers, Debuts Industry First: Reconfigurable Multicore Quantum Architecture
Almonty Announces the Appointment of a New Director
TD SYNNEX Announces Board of Directors
Avnet Names Ernest Maddock to Its Board of Directors
American Water’s Valoria Armstrong Named by Philadelphia Business Journal as a Diversity Leader ...
Tractor Supply Company to Participate in Goldman Sachs 28th Annual Global Retailing Conference
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Cazoo to Begin Trading on NYSE Today Under the Symbol “CZOO”
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
Elastic Announces the General Availability of Elastic Agent, General Availability of Support for ...
Lattice Semiconductor to Present at KeyBanc Capital Markets' 2021 Technology Leadership Conference
CBRE Group, Inc. to Present at the UBS Financial Services Virtual Conference
 Phillips 66 Announces Strategic Investment in NOVONIX
Elastic Announces Centralized Management of Elastic Enterprise Search
CBRE Acquisition Holdings, Inc. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on SEC Form S-4 in ...
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
31.08.21Keysight First to Submit Protocol Test Cases for Verifying 5G New Radio Devices that Support Release 16 Features to 3GPP
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
25.08.21Keysight Solutions Selected by H3C for Peripheral Component Interface Express Compliance Validation and 5G Small Cell Performance Testing
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
25.08.21Keysight Technologies to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
24.08.21Keysight Joins Google Cloud Partner Initiative to Support Agile Orchestration of Innovative 5G Services at Network Edge
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
23.08.21Keysight Spotlights the Value of Connectivity, Digital Transformation and Security at Series of Events Around the World
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
18.08.21Keysight Technologies Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
17.08.21Keysight Technologies Ranks 32nd on Fast Company’s Third Annual List of the 100 Best Workplaces for Innovators
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
16.08.21Keysight Launches Cloud-based 5G Radio Access Network Performance Analytics Solution
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
11.08.21Keysight Solutions Selected by TMYTEK to Verify Performance of Antenna-in-Package Designs in 5G and Satellite Systems
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
10.08.21Keysight Selected by TCL to Accelerate 5G Device Validation in Manufacturing
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten