checkAd

FOX Business Network Signs Madison Alworth and Kelly O’Grady as Correspondents

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
01.09.2021, 19:25  |  17   |   |   

FOX Business Network (FBN) has signed Madison Alworth as a New York-based correspondent and Kelly O’Grady as a Los Angeles-based correspondent. They will begin their new roles this month.

Since December 2018, Ms. Alworth has worked as a reporter and anchor for WTSP, the CBS affiliated station in Tampa/St. Petersburg, Florida. Most recently, she covered the COVID-19 pandemic, race relations in the United States, and breaking business news of the day for the station. In addition to her on-air role, she also helped build the station’s weekend morning show, where she managed a team of associate producers and photographers who executed daily stories and created long-form pieces.

Prior to WTSP-TV, Ms. Alworth served as a producer and on-air reporter for the live streaming financial news network, Cheddar News. In this capacity, she wrote and delivered on-air news hits covering the trending topics of the day. Additionally, she served as the producer for the 4 PM/ET hour of Closing Bell, Cheddar News’ evening program that covers finance, tech, startups and innovation. Previously, she worked as an associate producer at NBC News during which she produced content for the Today Show, including women in business segments and the 2016 New York Presidential Primary. A graduate of Yale University, Ms. Alworth began her broadcasting career as a production assistant intern for FOX News Channel’s Your World with Neil Cavuto.

Ms. O’Grady joins FBN from dot.LA, where she served as chief on-air correspondent, as well as head of video, for the news and events company that highlights innovation in Los Angeles’ startup and tech community. In this position, she frequently reported on the technology sector, as well as on the media industry and corporate earnings for national business outlets. Additionally, she anchored dot.LA’s summit where she interviewed key industry leaders, including Hello Sunshine’s Sarah Harden.

Previously, Ms. O’Grady worked in Boston, MA as an on-air host and reporter for New England Sport Network’s (NESN) Dirty Water TV, covering New England’s sporting, entertainment, and charity events. During her stint at NESN, she wrote travel articles highlighting restaurants, lounges and events outside of New England. Prior to NESN, she held the position of management consultant associate McKinsey & Company, and previously was a senior analyst in corporate strategy and business development for The Walt Disney Company, where she created financial models for mergers and acquisitions ranging from $5 Million-$3 Billion. A graduate of Harvard College and Harvard Business School, Ms. O’Grady got her start in broadcasting as the President of Harvard Women in Business and Harvard Television and as an on-air host for the school’s TV program.

FOX Business Network (FBN) is a financial news channel delivering real-time information across all platforms that impact both Main Street and Wall Street. Headquartered in New York — the business capital of the world — FBN launched in October 2007 and currently ranks among the top business channels on television. The network is available in nearly 80 million homes in all markets across the United States. Owned by FOX Corporation, FBN is a unit of FOX News Media and has bureaus in Chicago, Los Angeles, and Washington, D.C.

Fox Registered (B) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

FOX Business Network Signs Madison Alworth and Kelly O’Grady as Correspondents FOX Business Network (FBN) has signed Madison Alworth as a New York-based correspondent and Kelly O’Grady as a Los Angeles-based correspondent. They will begin their new roles this month. Since December 2018, Ms. Alworth has worked as a reporter and …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
TD SYNNEX Announces Board of Directors
Ynvisible Interactive Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Filing and Grant of Stock Options
AWS Announces General Availability of Amazon Managed Grafana
Kubota Forms Strategic Partnership with Accenture to Accelerate Digital Transformation
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
CrowdStrike Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results
CrowdStrike to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference
Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Lawsuit Against HyreCar Inc. and Announces Opportunity for ...
LTC Enters Into Settlement Agreement With Senior Care Centers and Abri Health Services
Titel
Tilray Chairman and CEO, Irwin D. Simon, Sends Shareholder Letter Mapping out $4B Revenue Plan
CASSAVA SCIENCES ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Cassava Sciences on Behalf of Cassava Sciences ...
TD SYNNEX Announces Board of Directors
Almonty Announces the Appointment of a New Director
Avnet Names Ernest Maddock to Its Board of Directors
Tractor Supply Company to Participate in Goldman Sachs 28th Annual Global Retailing Conference
American Water’s Valoria Armstrong Named by Philadelphia Business Journal as a Diversity Leader ...
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Cazoo to Begin Trading on NYSE Today Under the Symbol “CZOO”
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Continues Investigation of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA) on Behalf ...
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
Elastic Announces the General Availability of Elastic Agent, General Availability of Support for ...
CBRE Group, Inc. to Present at the UBS Financial Services Virtual Conference
Lattice Semiconductor to Present at KeyBanc Capital Markets' 2021 Technology Leadership Conference
 Phillips 66 Announces Strategic Investment in NOVONIX
Elastic Announces Centralized Management of Elastic Enterprise Search
CBRE Acquisition Holdings, Inc. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on SEC Form S-4 in ...
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
31.08.21FOX News Channel Scores 94 of Top 100 Cable Telecasts in August With Total Viewers
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
31.08.21FOX Business Network’s Kudlow Scores First Program Win Over CNBC Since Show Launch
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
25.08.21FOX News Media to Commemorate the 20th Anniversary of September 11th With Special Live Programming
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
19.08.21FOX News Digital Claims Number One Spot in Multiplatform Minutes and Multiplatform Views During July
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
18.08.21FOX Weather Names Correspondents Ahead of Fall Launch
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
05.08.21FOX News Channel Names Jacqui Heinrich White House Correspondent and Aishah Hasnie Congressional Correspondent
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
04.08.21FOX Business Network to Debut New Primetime Programming Slate on September 20th
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten