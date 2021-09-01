Liberty to Participate in Investor Conferences

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE: LBRT; “Liberty” or the “Company”) announced today it will host investor meetings at the following conferences.

Coker & Palmer Energy Bus Tour on September 2

ATB Capital Markets Canadian Energy Excellence Virtual Conference on September 7

Barclays’ 2021 CEO Energy-Power Conference on September 9 and 10

A link to the webcast presentation, if applicable, and a copy of the slides that may be used during the meetings will be available on the Liberty website at http://investors.libertyfrac.com for at least 60 days after each meeting.