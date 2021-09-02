FCPT Announces Acquisition of Six Chili’s Properties for $20.6 Million

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT), a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership and acquisition of high-quality, net-leased restaurant and retail properties (“FCPT” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce the acquisition of six Chili’s properties for $20.6 million. The properties are corporate-operated and located in highly trafficked corridors in Maryland and Virginia. They are all occupied under triple net leases with 15 years of term remaining and ~1.4% annual rent increases. The transaction was priced at a cap rate in range with previous FCPT transactions.

