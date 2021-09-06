checkAd

Duni Group first in the world to use fossil-free propane gas in paper production - a major step towards a 90-per-cent lower climate footprint

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
06.09.2021, 08:05  |  42   |   |   

BOX, Sweden, Sept. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Duni Group's journey towards fossil-free operations continues as the first fossil free propane gas (BioLPG) delivery arrived at the subsidiary Rexcell Tissue & Airlaid's paper mill in Skåpafors, Sweden. The transition to BioLPG produced from waste products primarily from the food industry is a major step forward towards an increasingly circular business model and a lower climate impact. Duni Group is therefore the first company in the world within the paper industry to use LPG physically produced from fully renewable raw materials, enabled by a collaboration with Kosan Gas.

"The transition to BioLPG shows that it is possible to gradually execute a green transformation of our industry. The team at Skåpafors have done a fantastic job in securing BioLPG which significantly reduces our carbon emissions. Combined with electricity ecolabelled by "Bra Miljöval" (Good Environmental Choice) for water and wind, we're closing in on our goal of a fully fossil-free production, while maintaining a solid profitability," says Robert Dackeskog, President and CEO, Duni Group.

Duni Group's goal is to be completely climate neutral by 2030, and the interim goal of an entirely climate-neutral range under the BioPak brand in Europe has already been achieved. Production operations in Europe will also be climate neutral in 2021, achieving an important milestone.

"Our paper mill in Skåpafors is an inspiring example of how sustainability work can be integrated into the entire business, and that there are great opportunities to make a difference," says Lars Andersson, CEO, Rexcell Tissue & Airlaid AB.

Over a transition period of six years, carbon emissions are estimated to be cut by 17,000 tonnes, and once implementation is completed, emissions are expected to be cut by a further 12,000 tonnes per year, a reduction of up to 90 per cent. With the first BioLPG delivery, it is understood that Duni Group will be the first in the world to fully implement this solution in the paper industry. As the available gas production volume increases, the aim is to exclusively use this fuel source in paper production by 2027. The BioLPG is supplied by Kosan Gas and is mainly produced from food industry waste.

Seite 1 von 2


Duni Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Duni Group first in the world to use fossil-free propane gas in paper production - a major step towards a 90-per-cent lower climate footprint BOX, Sweden, Sept. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Duni Group's journey towards fossil-free operations continues as the first fossil free propane gas (BioLPG) delivery arrived at the subsidiary Rexcell Tissue & Airlaid's paper mill in Skåpafors, Sweden. The …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
The National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) issues product license for Abiraterone acetate ...
Matrixport's "Range Sniper" Empowers Stablecoin-holders to Accumulate Bitcoin whilst Earning High ...
Duni Group first in the world to use fossil-free propane gas in paper production - a major step ...
Figures from culture, business, and sport join call for protection of people, planet, and wildlife ...
CentralNic Group Plc Appoints Carsten Sjoerup As Chief Technology And Product Officer
Peijia Medical Engages Professor Saibal Kar as Exclusive Consultant
Halton's sustainable kitchen ventilation solutions installed in the restaurants of La Samaritaine ...
Titel
Endo Comments on Non-Infringement Ruling in VASOSTRICT Patent Litigation
The Original Bitcoin Protocol: What is It and Why Does It Matter?
5G Empowering the Media Transformation
Playrcart, JustPremium and Vodafone Partner - Enabling Customers to Order Directly within Digital ...
Matillion Recognized in 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Data Integration Tools
Hisense International and Elaraby Group Sign a Strategic Memorandum of Cooperation
Hemophilia B Market to Climb Swiftly at an 8.9% CAGR During the Study Period [2018-2030], Evaluates ...
Laboratory Information Systems (LIS) Market worth $2.4 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by ...
Vietnam & Myanmar Crawler Excavator Market - Growth Scenario Post COVID-19 | Arizton
Rokbak Revealed: the New Name for Terex Trucks
Titel
Introducing 'ENVOY Network'
EY and Microsoft announce expansion of collaboration to drive a US$15b growth opportunity and ...
LG Energy Solution to have 6-year access to nickel, cobalt from Australian Mines amid heated ...
Cryptocurrency Achieves Breakthrough Acceptance as US Senate Negotiators Deem it as Infrastructure
Calliditas Therapeutics has resolved on a directed share issue in the amount of 2.4 million shares, ...
Why Wall Street Is Obsessed With The $1.5 Trillion Wellness Market
Materia Becomes Distribution Partner of Eurox Pharma for German-Produced Medical Cannabis Extracts
The hi Dollar (HI) Lists on UNISWAP
Full Steam Ahead | GAC MOTOR Planning for Growth in the Middle East
Industrial Vending Machine Market worth $1.8 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by ...
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...