Verastem Oncology to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Verastem Oncology (Nasdaq: VSTM), a biopharmaceutical company committed to advancing new medicines for patients battling cancer, today announced that management will present virtually at the following upcoming investor conferences:

H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference on Monday, September 13, 2021 at 7:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Cantor Virtual Global Healthcare Conference on Monday, September 27, 2021 at 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time

A webcast of the presentations will be available on the investors section of the Company’s website at www.verastem.com. An archived presentation will be available for 90 days.