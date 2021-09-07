Verastem Oncology to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
Verastem Oncology (Nasdaq: VSTM), a biopharmaceutical company committed to advancing new medicines for patients battling cancer, today announced that management will present virtually at the following upcoming investor conferences:
- H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference on Monday, September 13, 2021 at 7:00 a.m. Eastern Time
- Cantor Virtual Global Healthcare Conference on Monday, September 27, 2021 at 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time
A webcast of the presentations will be available on the investors section of the Company’s website at www.verastem.com. An archived presentation will be available for 90 days.
About Verastem Oncology
Verastem Oncology (Nasdaq: VSTM) (Verastem, Inc.) is a development-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to the development and commercialization of new medicines to improve the lives of patients diagnosed with cancer. Our pipeline is focused on novel small molecule drugs that inhibit critical signaling pathways in cancer that promote cancer cell survival and tumor growth, including RAF/MEK inhibition and focal adhesion kinase (FAK) inhibition. For more information, please visit www.verastem.com.
