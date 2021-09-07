U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. Announces Conference Participation at the Morgan Stanley Virtual 9th Annual Laguna Conference

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: USX) (the “Company”) today announced that Eric Fuller, President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Morgan Stanley 9th Annual Virtual Laguna Conference at 12:45 p.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, September 14, 2021.

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available on the investors section of the Company’s website at https://investor.usxpress.com and will be archived for a limited time. Management will also be available for one-on-one and small group meetings with investors.