U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. Announces Conference Participation at the Morgan Stanley Virtual 9th Annual Laguna Conference
U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: USX) (the “Company”) today announced that Eric Fuller, President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Morgan Stanley 9th Annual Virtual Laguna Conference at 12:45 p.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, September 14, 2021.
A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available on the investors section of the Company’s website at https://investor.usxpress.com and will be archived for a limited time. Management will also be available for one-on-one and small group meetings with investors.
About U.S. Xpress Enterprises
Through its subsidiaries, U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. offers customers over-the-road, dedicated, and brokerage services. Founded in 1985, the Company utilizes a combination of smart technology, a modern fleet of tractors and a network of highly trained, professional drivers to efficiently move freight for a wide variety of customers. U.S. Xpress implements a range of digital initiatives and technology to drive innovation in the industry, streamline the value chain for customers and improve the overall driver experience. For more, visit usxpress.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210907005600/en/
