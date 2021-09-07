checkAd

Air Lease Corporation Chief Financial Officer to Speak at Barclays Global Financial Services Conference

07.09.2021   

Today Air Lease Corporation (NYSE: AL) announced that Gregory B. Willis, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will be speaking at the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference in New York City on Monday, September 13th at 12:00pm Eastern Time. This speaking engagement will be broadcast live through a link on the Investors page of the Air Lease Corporation website at www.airleasecorp.com. Alternatively, virtual attendees may access the webcast directly via this link: Barclays Global Financial Services Conference. Please visit the website prior to the webcast to register, download and install any necessary audio software. Any materials utilized for this speaking engagement will be posted in advance of the presentation time to the Investors section of the Air Lease website at https://www.airleasecorp.com.

About Air Lease Corporation (NYSE: AL)

ALC is a leading aircraft leasing company based in Los Angeles, California that has airline customers throughout the world. ALC and its team of dedicated and experienced professionals are principally engaged in purchasing commercial aircraft and leasing them to its airline customers worldwide through customized aircraft leasing and financing solutions. ALC routinely posts information that may be important to investors in the “Investors” section of ALC’s website at www.airleasecorp.com. Investors and potential investors are encouraged to consult the ALC website regularly for important information about ALC. The information contained on, or that may be accessed through, ALC’s website is not incorporated by reference into, and is not a part of, this press release.



