Herbalife Nutrition Scientists and Experts Discuss Nutrition Access, Personalized Nutrition, Weight Loss Effects and More at Upcoming Global Scientific Conferences

Leading nutrition, science and health experts from premier global nutrition company, Herbalife Nutrition, and the Herbalife Nutrition Institute (HNI) will participate at upcoming global nutrition and scientific conferences. Presentations will cover a broad range of nutrition and food safety related topics, including improving cardiovascular health through nutrition, weight management, as well as topics driving trends in the industry, such as sustainable and accessible food sources.

"Consumers are paying more attention to their habits and nutrition, and seeking more personalized and sustainable options, making nutrition science and research more important than ever,” said Dr. Kent Bradley, Chief Health and Nutrition Officer, Herbalife Nutrition. “Herbalife Nutrition is at the forefront to deliver on these trends, because our nutrition products are not only made with primarily plant-based ingredients but can be customized to help consumers achieve their specific goals.”

The Company will have a presence at the following upcoming scientific conferences around the world in the third and fourth quarters of 2021:

Nutrition Society of Malaysia’s 36th Scientific Conference – September 7-8 (Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia; Virtual Conference in English)

  • Jose Ordovas, Ph.D., Herbalife Nutrition Institute (HNI) member, is presenting on “Precision nutrition and cardiovascular health.”

PoliticoLive -- The Future of Food & Farming Summit 2021 – September 23-24 (Paris, France; By Invitation Only)

  • Julian Cacchioli, Vice President EMEA-I Corporate Affairs at Herbalife Nutrition, will give an opening remark at the session titled “Spotlight discussion – Can European consumers work up an appetite for a healthier and affordable diet?”

The 6th China Special Food Conference – October 15-18 (Jiangsu, China)

  • Dr. David Heber, Chairman, Herbalife Nutrition Institute, will give a presentation titled “Meal replacement and health benefits.”

Food and Nutrition Conference and Expo (FNCE) – October 16-19 (United States; Virtual Conference)

  • Susan Bowerman, MS, RD, CSSD, CSOWM, FAND, Senior Director of Worldwide Nutrition Education and Training at Herbalife Nutrition, and Simon Sum, DCN, RDN, ACSM-CPT, Director of Scientific Affairs for Herbalife Nutrition North America, along with other nutrition experts, will be answering questions about Herbalife Nutrition products at a virtual booth.

American Public Health Association (APHA) – October 24-27 (Denver, Colorado; Virtual Conference)

  • Kristy Appelhans, ND, Vice President of Global Consumer Safety at Herbalife Nutrition, Susan Bowerman, and Simon Sum, along with other nutrition experts, will be answering questions about Herbalife Nutrition products at a virtual booth.

Malaysian Society of Body Composition’s 1st International Scientific Conference on Body Composition – November 9-10 (Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia; Virtual Conference in English)

  • Dr. David Heber will give a presentation titled “TOFI (thin-outside-fat-inside) and how nutrition plays a part in body composition change during weight management.”

For more information, please visit IAmHerbalifeNutrition.com. Herbalife Nutrition also encourages investors to visit its investor relations website at ir.herbalife.com as financial and other information is updated, and new information is posted.

About Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.
 Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE: HLF) is a global company that has been changing people's lives with great nutrition products and a business opportunity for its independent distributors since 1980. The Company offers high-quality, science-backed products, sold in over 90 countries by entrepreneurial distributors who provide one-on-one coaching and a supportive community that inspires their customers to embrace a healthier, more active lifestyle. Through the Company’s global campaign to eradicate hunger, Herbalife Nutrition is also committed to bringing nutrition and education to communities around the world.

About the Herbalife Nutrition Institute
 The Herbalife Nutrition Institute (HNI), comprised of leading experts around the world in the field of nutrition, is dedicated to providing advanced nutrition education and inspiring scientific minds. Offering expert perspectives on the latest innovative research and late-breaking health findings, HNI’s mission is to encourage and support research and education that fuels a healthier life.

