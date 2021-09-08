Sterling to Participate in the D.A. Davidson Diversified Industrials and Services Virtual Conference on Wednesday, September 22nd

Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NasdaqGS: STRL), ("Sterling" or the "Company") today announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Joe Cutillo, and Executive Vice President & CFO, Ronald Ballschmiede, will be participating in the D.A. Davidson Diversified Industrials and Services Virtual Conference on Wednesday, September 22, 2021. Sterling will present at 2:45 pm ET that day, and will participate in virtual meetings with investors throughout the day.

Additionally, a live webcast of the presentation will take place at 2:45 pm ET pm ET and will be available at DA Davidson Presentation Webcast. An archived recording of the presentation will also be available for 90 days following the live webcast in the investor relations section of the company's website at www.strlco.com.

Sterling Construction Company, Inc. operates through a variety of subsidiaries within three segments specializing in Heavy Civil, Specialty Services and Residential projects in the United States (the “U.S.”), primarily across the southern U.S., the Rocky Mountain States, California and Hawaii, as well as other areas with strategic construction opportunities. Heavy Civil includes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems. Specialty Services projects include land development activities (including site excavation and drainage, drilling and blasting for excavation), foundations for multi-family homes, parking structures and other commercial concrete projects. Residential projects include concrete foundations for single-family homes. From strategy to operations, we are committed to sustainability by operating responsibly to safeguard and improve society’s quality of life.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210908005307/en/