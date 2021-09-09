checkAd

Airborne Maintenance & Engineering Services Grows Business with United Airlines

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
09.09.2021, 00:00  |  28   |   |   

Airborne Maintenance & Engineering Services, a wholly owned subsidiary of Air Transport Services Group Inc. (Nasdaq: ATSG), today announced it has signed a multi-year agreement to provide additional heavy maintenance capacity for United Airlines. This agreement supports Airborne’s continued facility and personnel growth.

Under the terms of the agreement, Airborne will provide heavy maintenance support for United’s Boeing 767 wide-body fleet and the airline’s Boeing 737, Boeing 757 and Airbus A320 narrow-body fleets. The work will be performed at Airborne’s maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) facilities in Wilmington, Ohio and Tampa, Fla.

Airborne President Todd France stated, “Our team is elated that United Airlines continues to recognize the value of our heavy maintenance services, including our flexibility to meet United’s evolving needs over the last year. We look forward to continuing to provide reliable on-time maintenance of their aircraft over the next several years.”

The agreement brings this portion of United’s maintenance work to Airborne from other MROs, and is expected to fill three heavy maintenance lines in Wilmington and four heavy maintenance lines in Tampa.

About Airborne Maintenance & Engineering Services, Inc.
 Airborne Maintenance & Engineering Services operates separately certified repair stations offering 320,000 sq. ft. of hangar space in Tampa, Fla., and 315,000 sq. ft. of hangar space in Wilmington, Ohio. Airborne provides a range of services to the aviation sector, including scheduled heavy maintenance, line maintenance, engineering services, material sales and manufacturing, and cargo conversion through its PEMCO Conversions division. Services at the Tampa, Fla., location are performed by Pemco World Air Services, Inc., pursuant to its Part 145 Repair Station Certificate. Airborne is a wholly owned subsidiary of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. For more information, please visit www.airbornemx.com.

About Air Transport Services Group, Inc.
ATSG is a leading provider of aircraft leasing and cargo and passenger air transportation and related services to domestic and foreign air carriers and other companies that outsource their cargo and passenger air lift requirements. ATSG, through its leasing and airline subsidiaries, is the world's largest owner and operator of converted Boeing 767 freighter aircraft. Through its principal subsidiaries, including three airlines with separate and distinct U.S. FAA Part 121 Air Carrier certificates, ATSG provides aircraft leasing, air cargo lift, passenger ACMI and charter services, aircraft maintenance services and airport ground services. ATSG's subsidiaries include ABX Air, Inc.; Airborne Global Solutions, Inc.; Airborne Maintenance and Engineering Services, Inc., including its subsidiary, Pemco World Air Services, Inc.; Air Transport International, Inc.; Cargo Aircraft Management, Inc.; LGSTX Services, Inc.; and Omni Air International, LLC. For more information, please see www.atsginc.com.

Air Transport Services Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Airborne Maintenance & Engineering Services Grows Business with United Airlines Airborne Maintenance & Engineering Services, a wholly owned subsidiary of Air Transport Services Group Inc. (Nasdaq: ATSG), today announced it has signed a multi-year agreement to provide additional heavy maintenance capacity for United Airlines. …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Coty Inc. Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering of Class A Common Stock by KKR
Logitech Introduces All-In-One Dock to Declutter the Desktop and Make Joining Meetings Easy
Kraft Heinz Outlines Benefits of Scale + Agility at 2021 Barclays Global Consumer Staples ...
Appointment to the Executive Committee of TotalEnergies
Square Launches Square Register in Canada, Offering Integrated Point-of-Sale Hardware to Help ...
Vertiv to Acquire the E&I Engineering Group
In a Historic First Ever for the Movie Theatre Industry, AMC Theatres Unveils a $25+ Million National Advertising Campaign Featuring Academy Award Winner Nicole Kidman Proclaiming: “AMC Theatres. We Make Movies Better.”
BayCom Corp and Pacific Enterprise Bancorp Announce Definitive Merger Agreement
Electronic Arts Celebrates NFL Kickoff With Global Madden NFL 22 Free-to-play Trial Across ...
Analog Devices Announces $2.5 Billion Accelerated Share Repurchase and Updates Fourth Quarter ...
Titel
Argo Blockchain Provides August Operational Update
UiPath Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results
Group of CytoDyn Stockolders Responds to Misleading Company News Release
State Street to Acquire Brown Brothers Harriman Investor Services
Clinical Trial of FB-401 For the Treatment of Atopic Dermatitis Fails to Meet Statistical ...
Organic Garage Announces Conversion of Debenture Interest Into Equity
BrainChip Celebrates Milestone Podcast With Leadership Roundtable
Coty Inc. Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering of Class A Common Stock by KKR
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP: Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Cassava Sciences, Inc.
AWS Announces General Availability of Amazon FSx for NetApp ONTAP
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
CBRE Acquisition Holdings, Inc. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on SEC Form S-4 in ...
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
Bentley Systems, Incorporated Declares Third Quarter 2021 Dividend
Smartsheet Named One of the Best Places to Work by WRK+ Australia
Belden Declares Quarterly Dividend
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
01.09.21ATSG Subsidiary PEMCO Delivers Second Boeing 737-700 FlexCombi
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
26.08.21LGSTX Services Named Airport Business of the Year
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
24.08.21ATSG Recognizes Scholarship Recipients and Interns
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
23.08.21ATSG to Support the United States in Afghanistan
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten