checkAd

Air Lease Corporation to Speak at Deutsche Bank Aircraft Finance & Leasing Conference

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
09.09.2021, 00:33  |  20   |   |   

Air Lease Corporation (NYSE: AL) announced today that Gregory B. Willis, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will be presenting at the Deutsche Bank 11th Annual Aircraft Finance & Leasing Conference in New York City on Tuesday, September 14th at 2:00pm Eastern Time. The presentation will be broadcast live through a link on the Investors page of the Air Lease Corporation website at www.airleasecorp.com. Alternatively, virtual attendees may access the webcast directly via this link: Deutsche Bank 11th Annual Aircraft Finance & Leasing Conference. Please visit the website prior to the webcast to register, download and install any necessary audio software. Any materials utilized for this speaking engagement will be posted in advance of the presentation time to the Investors section of the Air Lease website at https://www.airleasecorp.com.

About Air Lease Corporation (NYSE: AL)

ALC is a leading aircraft leasing company based in Los Angeles, California that has airline customers throughout the world. ALC and its team of dedicated and experienced professionals are principally engaged in purchasing commercial aircraft and leasing them to its airline customers worldwide through customized aircraft leasing and financing solutions. ALC routinely posts information that may be important to investors in the “Investors” section of ALC’s website at www.airleasecorp.com. Investors and potential investors are encouraged to consult the ALC website regularly for important information about ALC. The information contained on, or that may be accessed through, ALC’s website is not incorporated by reference into, and is not a part of, this press release.



Air Lease Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Air Lease Corporation to Speak at Deutsche Bank Aircraft Finance & Leasing Conference Air Lease Corporation (NYSE: AL) announced today that Gregory B. Willis, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will be presenting at the Deutsche Bank 11th Annual Aircraft Finance & Leasing Conference in New York City on Tuesday, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Coty Inc. Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering of Class A Common Stock by KKR
Logitech Introduces All-In-One Dock to Declutter the Desktop and Make Joining Meetings Easy
Kraft Heinz Outlines Benefits of Scale + Agility at 2021 Barclays Global Consumer Staples ...
Appointment to the Executive Committee of TotalEnergies
Square Launches Square Register in Canada, Offering Integrated Point-of-Sale Hardware to Help ...
Vertiv to Acquire the E&I Engineering Group
In a Historic First Ever for the Movie Theatre Industry, AMC Theatres Unveils a $25+ Million National Advertising Campaign Featuring Academy Award Winner Nicole Kidman Proclaiming: “AMC Theatres. We Make Movies Better.”
BayCom Corp and Pacific Enterprise Bancorp Announce Definitive Merger Agreement
Electronic Arts Celebrates NFL Kickoff With Global Madden NFL 22 Free-to-play Trial Across ...
Analog Devices Announces $2.5 Billion Accelerated Share Repurchase and Updates Fourth Quarter ...
Titel
Argo Blockchain Provides August Operational Update
UiPath Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results
Group of CytoDyn Stockolders Responds to Misleading Company News Release
State Street to Acquire Brown Brothers Harriman Investor Services
Clinical Trial of FB-401 For the Treatment of Atopic Dermatitis Fails to Meet Statistical ...
Organic Garage Announces Conversion of Debenture Interest Into Equity
BrainChip Celebrates Milestone Podcast With Leadership Roundtable
Coty Inc. Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering of Class A Common Stock by KKR
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP: Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Cassava Sciences, Inc.
AWS Announces General Availability of Amazon FSx for NetApp ONTAP
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
CBRE Acquisition Holdings, Inc. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on SEC Form S-4 in ...
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
Bentley Systems, Incorporated Declares Third Quarter 2021 Dividend
Smartsheet Named One of the Best Places to Work by WRK+ Australia
Belden Declares Quarterly Dividend
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
08.09.21Air Lease Corporation Announces Lease Placement of Ten New Airbus A321-200neo Aircraft and Sale & Lease-back of Five New Airbus A320-200neo Aircraft with Spirit Airlines
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
07.09.21Air Lease Corporation Chief Financial Officer to Speak at Barclays Global Financial Services Conference
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
12.08.21Air Lease Corporation Announces Pricing of Public Offering of $1.1 Billion of Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Notes
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten