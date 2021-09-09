checkAd

Logitech Commits to Remove More Carbon Than It Creates With a Climate Positive Approach

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
09.09.2021, 09:01  |  19   |   |   

Logitech International (SIX: LOGN) (Nasdaq: LOGI) announced today that it is adopting a climate positive approach, addressing its carbon footprint across the entire value chain (Scope 1, 2, and 3) to achieve carbon neutrality this year and setting the company on a path to net zero by 2030, and beyond that, climate positive. The world needs faster climate action to combat climate change and its impacts. Therefore, Logitech is accelerating its previous commitments in support of the Paris Agreement and RE100 and is committing to remove more carbon than the company creates, shifting to renewable energy sources and investing in restoration programs.

“Climate change is one of the biggest challenges of our generation. Yet reduction of the net carbon output levels caused by human action isn’t happening fast enough – we need to do more now to help shape a climate positive future,” states Bracken Darrell, CEO of Logitech. “We are accelerating our climate strategy to be carbon neutral this year, across all of Logitech activities and products. We will be net zero by 2030 with an ultimate goal to become climate positive. We’re going beyond what countries have committed to in the Paris Agreement and we’re doing it 20 years earlier because it’s work that cannot wait.”

Accelerating action towards the 2050 goals of the Paris Agreement and the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change demands an expanded climate action strategy. In order for Logitech to adopt the more ambitious goal of net zero by 2030 and climate positive thereafter, the company is taking action with science-based targets that support a Reduce - Renew - Restore strategy with specific programs focused on minimizing energy-intensive products and activities across the company’s product portfolio, operations, value chain and product lifecycle.

Reduce, Renew, Restore Strategy

Reduce: Logitech’s commitment to Design for Sustainability is reinforced throughout all stages of the design and engineering process to reduce a product's potential carbon footprint with innovation in materials, energy efficiency, packaging, production processes, circularity and more - essentially eliminating carbon impact before it arises. The intention is also to revise and update existing products and processes to reduce the impact of existing activities year-on-year. Many Logitech products have already switched to using post consumer recycled plastics and recyclable packaging among other lower carbon options.

Seite 1 von 3


Logitech International Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diskussion:   Logitech Is Raising the Bar for the Video Conferencing Industry
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Logitech Commits to Remove More Carbon Than It Creates With a Climate Positive Approach Logitech International (SIX: LOGN) (Nasdaq: LOGI) announced today that it is adopting a climate positive approach, addressing its carbon footprint across the entire value chain (Scope 1, 2, and 3) to achieve carbon neutrality this year and setting …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Kraft Heinz Outlines Benefits of Scale + Agility at 2021 Barclays Global Consumer Staples ...
Appointment to the Executive Committee of TotalEnergies
Square Launches Square Register in Canada, Offering Integrated Point-of-Sale Hardware to Help ...
Vertiv to Acquire the E&I Engineering Group
Sea Limited Announces Proposed Offering of ADSs and Convertible Notes
In a Historic First Ever for the Movie Theatre Industry, AMC Theatres Unveils a $25+ Million National Advertising Campaign Featuring Academy Award Winner Nicole Kidman Proclaiming: “AMC Theatres. We Make Movies Better.”
General Mills Provides Business Review and Updates Fiscal 2022 Financial Outlook
Electronic Arts Celebrates NFL Kickoff With Global Madden NFL 22 Free-to-play Trial Across ...
Walmart Highlights Sustainability Commitments with Inaugural $2 Billion Green Bond Issuance as Part ...
Enervee Launches Innovative “Eco Financing” Program to Help Consumers Purchase Energy-efficient ...
Titel
UiPath Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results
Argo Blockchain Provides August Operational Update
Group of CytoDyn Stockolders Responds to Misleading Company News Release
State Street to Acquire Brown Brothers Harriman Investor Services
Clinical Trial of FB-401 For the Treatment of Atopic Dermatitis Fails to Meet Statistical ...
Organic Garage Announces Conversion of Debenture Interest Into Equity
BrainChip Celebrates Milestone Podcast With Leadership Roundtable
Coty Inc. Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering of Class A Common Stock by KKR
AWS Announces General Availability of Amazon FSx for NetApp ONTAP
CytoDyn Highlights Court Ordering Rosenbaum/Patterson Group to Comply With the Federal Securities ...
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
CBRE Acquisition Holdings, Inc. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on SEC Form S-4 in ...
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
Bentley Systems, Incorporated Declares Third Quarter 2021 Dividend
Smartsheet Named One of the Best Places to Work by WRK+ Australia
Belden Declares Quarterly Dividend
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
08.09.21Logitech​ ​Shareholders​ ​Approve​ ​Proposals,​ ​Including​ ​Increased Dividend,​ At ​Annual​ ​General​ ​Meeting
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
08.09.21Logitech Introduces All-In-One Dock to Declutter the Desktop and Make Joining Meetings Easy
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
01.09.21Logitech Expands Commitment to Enterprise, Launches New Wireless Technology Logi Bolt
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
17.08.21Logitech and Billboard Debut Song Breaker Chart, the First Ever Creator-Centered Music Chart
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
17.08.21ASTRO Gaming Partners With Timbuk2; Reveals New Bag Collection Designed for Gamers
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten