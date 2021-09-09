Logitech Commits to Remove More Carbon Than It Creates With a Climate Positive Approach

Logitech International (SIX: LOGN) (Nasdaq: LOGI) announced today that it is adopting a climate positive approach, addressing its carbon footprint across the entire value chain (Scope 1, 2, and 3) to achieve carbon neutrality this year and setting the company on a path to net zero by 2030, and beyond that, climate positive. The world needs faster climate action to combat climate change and its impacts. Therefore, Logitech is accelerating its previous commitments in support of the Paris Agreement and RE100 and is committing to remove more carbon than the company creates, shifting to renewable energy sources and investing in restoration programs.

“Climate change is one of the biggest challenges of our generation. Yet reduction of the net carbon output levels caused by human action isn’t happening fast enough – we need to do more now to help shape a climate positive future,” states Bracken Darrell, CEO of Logitech. “We are accelerating our climate strategy to be carbon neutral this year, across all of Logitech activities and products. We will be net zero by 2030 with an ultimate goal to become climate positive. We’re going beyond what countries have committed to in the Paris Agreement and we’re doing it 20 years earlier because it’s work that cannot wait.”

Accelerating action towards the 2050 goals of the Paris Agreement and the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change demands an expanded climate action strategy. In order for Logitech to adopt the more ambitious goal of net zero by 2030 and climate positive thereafter, the company is taking action with science-based targets that support a Reduce - Renew - Restore strategy with specific programs focused on minimizing energy-intensive products and activities across the company’s product portfolio, operations, value chain and product lifecycle.

Reduce, Renew, Restore Strategy

Reduce: Logitech’s commitment to Design for Sustainability is reinforced throughout all stages of the design and engineering process to reduce a product's potential carbon footprint with innovation in materials, energy efficiency, packaging, production processes, circularity and more - essentially eliminating carbon impact before it arises. The intention is also to revise and update existing products and processes to reduce the impact of existing activities year-on-year. Many Logitech products have already switched to using post consumer recycled plastics and recyclable packaging among other lower carbon options.