checkAd

Cuentas Inc Names Carol Pepper as Member of the Board of Directors

Autor: Accesswire
09.09.2021, 14:30  |  33   |   |   

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2021 / Cuentas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUEN)(NASDAQ:CUENW) ('Cuentas'), a leading fintech provider of mobile banking, digital wallet and payment solutions serving Hispanic and Latino communities today named Carol Pepper …

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2021 / Cuentas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUEN)(NASDAQ:CUENW) ('Cuentas'), a leading fintech provider of mobile banking, digital wallet and payment solutions serving Hispanic and Latino communities today named Carol Pepper as Member of the Board of Directors.

Foto: Accesswire

Carol is celebrating 20 years as the owner of the top Female-Owned Wealth Advisory Boutique, Pepper International. She is a Member of the Advisory Committee of the United Nations Capital Development Fund. Carol was named a Power Woman North America by Citywealth in 2019. Pepper International was named Boutique Firm of the Year by STEP in 2017. Carol was named one of the Top 50 CEOs in Wealth Management in 2017. She was also nominated for three Private Asset Management Awards in 2017. She was named one of the 50 Most Influential Women in Private Wealth in 2016 and 2015. She is a global thought leader in the Family Office industry and in Social Impact Investing.

Carol is CEO & Founder of Pepper International and acts as a Chief Investment Officer and Consultant to select single family offices. Carol manages money for some of the wealthiest families in the world with a focus on Social Impact Investing. Prior to forming her own company, she had a career as a Senior Private Banker for JP Morgan, Citibank and Credit Suisse and was a Senior Portfolio Manager at the Rockefeller Family Office where she managed over a billion dollars for individuals, trusts and foundations.

Carol earned her MBA from Columbia University and graduated cum laude from Bryn Mawr College where she earned a BA in Philosophy with a minor in Russian Language.

She regularly speaks at conferences, in the press and on business television, including CNBC, Fox Business and Bloomberg TV. Carol is the bestselling co-author of The Seven Pearls of Financial Wisdom: A Woman's Guide to Enjoying Wealth and Power.

"Cuentas is very fortunate to have Carol Pepper as our newest Board Member as she brings a lifetime of professional experience in social impact, international finance and investing to our firm. Her knowledge will benefit us as we expand the ways in which serve our clients, who strive to improve their financial lives every day," said Arik Maimon, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of the Board. "Carol's expertise in working with international families with complex issues in multiple jurisdictions will fit in very well to our current and long term strategies." added Maimon.

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Cuentas Inc Names Carol Pepper as Member of the Board of Directors MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2021 / Cuentas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUEN)(NASDAQ:CUENW) ('Cuentas'), a leading fintech provider of mobile banking, digital wallet and payment solutions serving Hispanic and Latino communities today named Carol Pepper …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
RE Royalties Enters into CAD $2.3 Million Loan Agreement for Energy Storage Projects in Ontario
Adaptive Ad Systems Reports R&D Breakthrough
E2Gold Stakes Massive Land Position: Triples Its Land Package Around Its Hawkins Gold Project
Braille Energy Systems Inc. Reports First Ever Quarterly Profit for the Three Months Ending June ...
Generation Income Properties Announces Closing of $15 Million Public Offering and Uplisting to ...
Focus Graphite Announces Partnership with MU Conseils for the Lac Knife Project
CoTec Holdings Corp. Announces Closing of Private Placement
NextMart, Inc. - Shareholder Update
Cinedigm Appoints George De La Cruz Executive Vice President of Accounting
NESR Joins the United Nations Global Compact
Titel
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
Cielo Signs Letter of Intent for Offtake Agreement, Provides Operational Update and Announces ...
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Again Contracts Nationally Recognized Solar Engineer, KMB Design Group, ...
Sanofi To Acquire Kadmon To Further Strengthen Growth of Transplant Business
Empower Clinics Responds to Health Canada Classification
AdvanceTC Technical Datasheet Reveals Its Smart Phone is Able to Connect to Low Earth Orbit ...
Jaguar Health, Inc. Announces 1-for-3 Reverse Stock Split
Silver X Intersects 7,232.83 g/t AgEq over 0.95 Metres Within 130-Metre-Long Ore Shoot During ...
Encore Energy And Azarga Uranium to Combine to Create Leading American Uranium ISR Company
RE Royalties Enters into CAD $2.3 Million Loan Agreement for Energy Storage Projects in Ontario
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
Petroteq Energy Announces Sale of Additional Load of Oil
Support.com Provides Update on Merger Transaction Process
EHT Enters into 50/50 Joint Venture with Cinergex Solutions to Manufacture and Assemble Innovative ...
Support.com Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Cielo Announces Appointments to Its Board of Directors and Addition to Senior Management Team and ...
ROK Resources Files Financial Results and Management Discussion & Analysis for the Second Quarter ...
Cielo Announces the Closing of the Purchase of the Fort Saskatchewan Industrial Site and CDN$12m ...
Petroteq Announces Revocation of Cease Trade Order
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...