Logility Partners with PwC to Bring Latest Innovation in Supply Chain Technology and Services to Brazilian Market

Logility, Inc., a leader in supply chain innovation powering the sustainable and resilient enterprise, has partnered with PwC to bring the latest innovation in supply chain technology and services enabling digital transformation to strengthen its local Brazilian market presence.

“We carefully selected PwC to provide implementation support and services to this expanding market,” said Allan Dow, President, Logility. “The ability to scale according to business needs enables organizations at all maturity levels to transform their supply chain. It also allows for greater efficiency, better alignment with demand, optimization of inventory and reduced costs – all while increasing service levels.”

The Logility Digital Supply Chain Platform provides the industry's only single platform that scales according to business needs enabling organizations at all maturity levels to transform their supply chain.

“Logility is known for providing innovative planning and optimization solutions that are fast to implement and easy to use,” said Rodrigo Damiano, Partner, Operations and Supply Chain Consulting, PwC. “We are excited about all the accomplishments so far and can’t wait to celebrate future growth through this partnership.”

About PwC

PwC is an integrated consulting and auditing services firm that brings together diverse talents and combines the best of human skills and technology to support organizations in building trust and delivering sustainable outcomes.

We’ve been operating for over 100 years in Brazil, with around 3,600 professionals distributed in 15 offices in every country’s region. Globally, we are a network of firms present in 155 territories, with more than 284,000 people dedicated to providing quality services in auditing and assurance, tax and corporate consulting, business consulting and deals.

Working collaboratively, our multidisciplinary teams use the most innovative digital solutions on the market in search of fast and efficient answers to the challenges companies face. The most strategic aspect of this pulverized and connected structure is to ensure that our talents continue to be our greatest asset and have extensive knowledge of each region’s cultures and economic calling.

Our Supply Chain & Operations consultancy develops tailored supply chains according to the various features and integration needs of the sales channels (omnichannel), providing superior performance to operations, including service level, optimized costs, asset efficiency, flexibility, agility and sustainability.

