checkAd

Pitney Bowes Names Ned Zachar Vice President of Investor Relations

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
09.09.2021, 15:00  |  17   |   |   

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI), a global technology company that provides commerce solutions in the areas of ecommerce, shipping, mailing and financial services, today announced that Ned Zachar has joined the Company as Vice President and will be responsible for managing the Investor Relations program. Mr. Zachar will report to Pitney Bowes Chief Financial Officer Ana Maria Chadwick. Adam David, who previously led the Investor Relations program, will remain with Pitney Bowes to lead Financial Planning and Analysis and take on several high-priority strategic projects.

In his new capacity, Mr. Zachar will be responsible for maintaining and expanding relationships in the investment community, while communicating the Company’s business model, long-term strategy, governance and financial performance.

Since 2008, Mr. Zachar was a Partner at KLS Diversified, a multi-billion dollar investment manager based in New York. At KLS, Ned managed investment portfolios that were primarily focused on the corporate fixed income and equity markets. He was a member of the Firm’s Investment Committee and was responsible for managing the Firm’s corporate capital markets banking and private equity relationships.

Additionally, Ned has fifteen years of experience as a sell-side research analyst, including at Bear Stearns, Chase Securities, Montgomery Securities and Thomas Weisel Partners. Ned also has an MBA from Loyola University of Chicago and his BS in Economics from Iowa State University. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

“Ned has a wealth of experience managing client portfolios, communicating market trends, and working with financial analysts,” said Ana Maria Chadwick, Chief Financial Officer, Pitney Bowes. “I’m excited to welcome Ned to the team as we continue our outreach to investors and analysts to share our story and our long-term strategies while keeping that community regularly apprised of our progress in attaining our objectives. I want to thank Adam David for leading our Investor Relations over the last several years, working across the business and spearheading our earnings and investment efforts.”

In addition to expanding his Financial Planning and Analysis responsibilities, Mr. David will take on additional duties within the Finance team. The Financial Systems team will now also report to him.

About Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) is a global technology company providing commerce solutions that power billions of transactions. Clients around the world, including 90 percent of the Fortune 500, rely on the accuracy and precision delivered by Pitney Bowes solutions, analytics, and APIs in the areas of ecommerce fulfillment, shipping and returns; cross-border ecommerce; office mailing and shipping; presort services; and financing. For over 100 years Pitney Bowes has been innovating and delivering technologies that remove the complexity of getting commerce transactions precisely right. For additional information visit Pitney Bowes at www.pitneybowes.com.

Pitney Bowes Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Pitney Bowes Names Ned Zachar Vice President of Investor Relations Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI), a global technology company that provides commerce solutions in the areas of ecommerce, shipping, mailing and financial services, today announced that Ned Zachar has joined the Company as Vice President and will be …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
Sea Limited Announces Proposed Offering of ADSs and Convertible Notes
In a Historic First Ever for the Movie Theatre Industry, AMC Theatres Unveils a $25+ Million National Advertising Campaign Featuring Academy Award Winner Nicole Kidman Proclaiming: “AMC Theatres. We Make Movies Better.”
Li-Cycle to Build New Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Facility in Alabama
UBS Declares Coupon Payments on 5 ETRACS Exchange Traded Notes
Electronic Arts Celebrates NFL Kickoff With Global Madden NFL 22 Free-to-play Trial Across ...
Walmart Highlights Sustainability Commitments with Inaugural $2 Billion Green Bond Issuance as Part ...
XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust Announces Direct Offering of Preferred ...
Enervee Launches Innovative “Eco Financing” Program to Help Consumers Purchase Energy-efficient ...
Third Coast Advisors Launches Investment Program in Partnership with Ameriprise Financial
Titel
UiPath Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results
Argo Blockchain Provides August Operational Update
Group of CytoDyn Stockolders Responds to Misleading Company News Release
AWS Announces General Availability of Amazon FSx for NetApp ONTAP
Coty Inc. Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering of Class A Common Stock by KKR
State Street to Acquire Brown Brothers Harriman Investor Services
Clinical Trial of FB-401 For the Treatment of Atopic Dermatitis Fails to Meet Statistical ...
Organic Garage Announces Conversion of Debenture Interest Into Equity
BrainChip Celebrates Milestone Podcast With Leadership Roundtable
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
CBRE Acquisition Holdings, Inc. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on SEC Form S-4 in ...
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
Bentley Systems, Incorporated Declares Third Quarter 2021 Dividend
Smartsheet Named One of the Best Places to Work by WRK+ Australia
Belden Declares Quarterly Dividend
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
31.08.21Pitney Bowes Announces Peak Pricing Adjustment for Ecommerce Parcels
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
20.08.21Pitney Bowes Calls for Redemption of Outstanding 3.875 Percent Notes Due 2022
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten