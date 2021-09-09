Allison Transmission Announces Technology Day  

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ALSN), Allison Transmission, a leading designer and manufacturer of conventional and electrified vehicle propulsion solutions and the largest global manufacturer of medium- and heavy-duty fully automatic transmissions for commercial and defense vehicles, today announced that it will host a virtual Technology Day on Wednesday, October 6, 2021 at 10:00 AM ET.

Allison Transmission’s leadership team will discuss the company's longstanding commitment to innovation, Allison’s strategy for its portfolio of conventional and electrified propulsion solutions and the latest product development initiatives. Presentations will be followed by a live Q&A.